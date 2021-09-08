Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Crypto

Baby Doge Launches New Product Suite With Debit Card, App, Wallet and Exchange

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

NASCAR XFINITY 2021: Atlanta II, Atlanta Motor Speedway, United States of America - 10 Jul 2021
Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images / Shutterstock.com

Baby Doge bills itself as being “cute with a lot of BITE,” and the cryptocurrency offspring of Dogecoin tries to drive the point home with a cuddly little comic puppy mascot. Now, Baby Doge is looking to expand its bite (if not its cuteness) with a new suite of products that includes a wallet, exchange, app and debit card.

See: AMC To Accept Bitcoin by Year’s End, but Some Experts Aren’t Sold on the Concept
Find: US Government is Seizing so Many Cryptos, It’s Enrolling Private Contractors

The move is intended to help Baby Doge expand globally, according to a post on the Namecoin News website. Baby Doge is built on the Binance Smart Chain network and earned renown when Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted about it in July.

In addition to being used as a meme currency, Baby Doge is a popular charity-based token channel.

More: Bitcoin Will Replace Fiat Currency by 2050, Panel of Experts Says

With the new product suite, customers will be able to spend their Baby Doge assets with millions of merchants. Users can also purchase products through Baby Doge tokens using the debit card. The new app will be accessible on Android, as well as iOS portals, and its TextBit technology will let customers text Baby Doge to people around the world.

Building Wealth

Here are some other things you can do with the app, according to Namecoin News:

  • Load fiat balances through bank transfers
  • Buy crypto assets
  • Spend tokens
  • Exchange crypto for fiat money

These features greatly expand Baby Doge’s use as a cryptocurrency. In fact, it wasn’t originally meant to be used as a currency. Instead, owners were incentivized to hold on to the coin in the hopes that it would increase in value.

Economy Explained: What Is Chainlink and Why Is It Important in the World of Cryptocurrency?
How To: 4 Steps To Get Started Investing in Bitcoin

That will change with its use as a currency. One thing to watch out for, though: Each debit card transaction through Baby Doge includes a 10% transaction fee, Namecoin News reported.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: September 8, 2021

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte MagazineStreet & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, will be published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.