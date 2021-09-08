Baby Doge Launches New Product Suite With Debit Card, App, Wallet and Exchange

Baby Doge bills itself as being “cute with a lot of BITE,” and the cryptocurrency offspring of Dogecoin tries to drive the point home with a cuddly little comic puppy mascot. Now, Baby Doge is looking to expand its bite (if not its cuteness) with a new suite of products that includes a wallet, exchange, app and debit card.

The move is intended to help Baby Doge expand globally, according to a post on the Namecoin News website. Baby Doge is built on the Binance Smart Chain network and earned renown when Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted about it in July.

Baby Doge, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo,

Baby Doge, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo,

Baby Doge, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo,

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2021

In addition to being used as a meme currency, Baby Doge is a popular charity-based token channel.

With the new product suite, customers will be able to spend their Baby Doge assets with millions of merchants. Users can also purchase products through Baby Doge tokens using the debit card. The new app will be accessible on Android, as well as iOS portals, and its TextBit technology will let customers text Baby Doge to people around the world.

Here are some other things you can do with the app, according to Namecoin News:

Load fiat balances through bank transfers

Buy crypto assets

Spend tokens

Exchange crypto for fiat money

These features greatly expand Baby Doge’s use as a cryptocurrency. In fact, it wasn’t originally meant to be used as a currency. Instead, owners were incentivized to hold on to the coin in the hopes that it would increase in value.

That will change with its use as a currency. One thing to watch out for, though: Each debit card transaction through Baby Doge includes a 10% transaction fee, Namecoin News reported.

