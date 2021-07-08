Charity-Based Baby Doge Cryptocurrency Will Make its NASCAR Debut Saturday

Baby Doge, a “new crypto birthed by fans of the Doge Coin online community,” is making its NASCAR debut Saturday, as the coin’s branding will be featured on driver Brandon Brown’s No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro.

The self-proclaimed “son of Doge” crypto was launched June 1 on the Binance smart chain and has a simple mission according to its website — save dogs.

“This weekend, we’re proud to welcome Baby Doge Coin aboard our No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro as the newest partner of Brandonbilt Motorsports,” Brown said in a statement. “Baby Doge Coin is a brand new cryptocurrency with a unique goal; to save as many dogs as possible. Since their beginning in June of 2021, they have almost donated $100,000 to help save dogs and are considered the world’s first dog-charity cryptocurrency. Being a dog owner and animal lover myself, I’m very excited about this partnership and the meaning behind Baby Doge Coin’s initiatives. The car looks awesome and I can’t wait for everybody to see it on track this weekend.”

According to its Twitter account, the crypto has now 397,000 holders and 120,000 Twitter followers. As of writing, the crypto stood at $0.00000000417, according to CoinMarketCap. Like Doge, the coin is a volatile asset on which investors should spend money with caution.

“Baby Doge Coin has learned a few tricks and lessons from his meme father, Doge,” according to the Baby Doge website.

“Baby Doge seeks to impress his father by showing his new improved transaction speeds & adorableness. He is Hyper-deflationary with an integrated smart staking system built in to reward you, so more baby doge coins are being automatically added to your wallet each transaction. Simply Love, pet, and watch your baby doge grow.”

Unsurprisingly, Elon Musk has already tweeted about it, to which Baby Doge tweeted back, “We love you Elon.”

