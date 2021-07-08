Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Business

Charity-Based Baby Doge Cryptocurrency Will Make its NASCAR Debut Saturday

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

July 8, 2021
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Nigel Kinrade/NKP/Motorsport Images/Shutterstock (12127950ji)NASHVILLE SUPERSPEEDWAY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA - JUNE 19: #68: Brandon Brown, Brandonbilt Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Brandonbilt Motorsports at Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday June 19, 2021, United States of America.
Nigel Kinrade/NKP/Motorsport Images/Shutterstock / Nigel Kinrade/NKP/Motorsport Images/Shutterstock

Baby Doge, a “new crypto birthed by fans of the Doge Coin online community,” is making its NASCAR debut Saturday, as the coin’s branding will be featured on driver Brandon Brown’s No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro.

See: Visa Crypto-Linked Cards Have Amassed $1 Billion in Spending so Far this Year, Company Launches New Card with BlockFi
Find: Is the Shiba Inu Coin the Cryptocurrency You Should Be Watching?

The self-proclaimed “son of Doge” crypto was launched June 1 on the Binance smart chain and has a simple mission according to its website —  save dogs.

“This weekend, we’re proud to welcome Baby Doge Coin aboard our No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro as the newest partner of Brandonbilt Motorsports,” Brown said in a statement. “Baby Doge Coin is a brand new cryptocurrency with a unique goal; to save as many dogs as possible. Since their beginning in June of 2021, they have almost donated $100,000 to help save dogs and are considered the world’s first dog-charity cryptocurrency. Being a dog owner and animal lover myself, I’m very excited about this partnership and the meaning behind Baby Doge Coin’s initiatives. The car looks awesome and I can’t wait for everybody to see it on track this weekend.”

More From Your Money

According to its Twitter account, the crypto has now 397,000 holders and 120,000 Twitter followers. As of writing, the crypto stood at $0.00000000417, according to CoinMarketCap. Like Doge, the coin is a volatile asset on which investors should spend money with caution.

See: Teens Are Sinking Their Money Into Stocks and Crypto, What Basic Investing Principles Can Parents Use To Guide Them?
Find: Ethereum: All You Need To Know To Decide If This Crypto Is Worth the Investment

“Baby Doge Coin has learned a few tricks and lessons from his meme father, Doge,” according to the Baby Doge website.

“Baby Doge seeks to impress his father by showing his new improved transaction speeds & adorableness. He is Hyper-deflationary with an integrated smart staking system built in to reward you, so more baby doge coins are being automatically added to your wallet each transaction. Simply Love, pet, and watch your baby doge grow.”

Unsurprisingly, Elon Musk has already tweeted about it, to which Baby Doge tweeted back, “We love you Elon.”

More From GOBankingRates

More From Your Money

About the Author

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a former full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.