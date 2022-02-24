Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Stocks

Cybersecurity Stocks Set to Surge After Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Hacker attack computer hardware microchip while process data through internet network, 3d rendering insecure Cyber Security exploit database breach concept, virus malware unlock warning screen.
Black_Kira / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Analysts and experts are anticipating a surge of cybersecurity attacks in the wake of Russia invading Ukraine, which some analysts see as sector investors should focus on.

See: Stock Market Reacts to Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine, Deepening a Correction That Was Already Underway — Is a Bear on Its Way?
Find: These Are the Stocks Warren Buffett Bought and Sold in 2021

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives said in a research note sent to GOBankingRates on Thursday, Feb. 24 that the Black Swan event from the invasion will send shockwaves across the global markets this morning with tech names expected to see significant pain when the U.S. market opens. 

“The risk-off environment that has been in effect so far in 2022 will now be significantly exacerbated by this geopolitical shock event with a valuation compression that is hard for already battered tech investors to absorb,” Ives wrote in the note.

Ives argues that these geopolitical shock events are times not to panic as “knee jerk reaction this morning is always very scary watching the red screens,” but instead selectively focus on the defensive tech stocks with significant free cash flow and oversold tech stalwart names across the tech ecosystem.

He added that while each geopolitical shock event is different and unique, “our playbook since 2000 has been to use these periods of global chaos to buy the tech winners that we view as way oversold in a panic-like selloff.”

Building Wealth

The cyber security sector is poised to surge as cyber warfare underway, he said, adding that well-positioned vendors should be a focus sector for tech investors during this market turmoil.

“Based on our conversations over the last 48 hours with enterprises/CISOs and contacts in the Beltway, there is a growing concern that massive cyber warfare could be on the near-term horizon which would certainly catalyze an increase in spending around preventing sophisticated Russian-based cyber attacks going after datacenters, networks, vulnerability points, and other highly sensitive data,” Ives said in the note.

According to Wedbush Securities, the core cyber security names most likely to benefit from this additional Ukraine-driven APT (advanced persistent threat) spending are Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, Crowdstrike, Tenable, Varonis, Fortinet, Telos, Mandiant and CyberArk.

In additional research notes sent to GOBankingRates by CFRA Research, the firm said on Feb. 23 that it maintained its Buy opinion on Palo Alto. 

See: Fastest Ways To Become Rich by Investing in the Stock Market
Find: 10 Best Growing Industries To Invest in for 2022

On Feb. 19, CFRA said it had upgraded its rating to a Buy opinion on Zscaler. Also, on Feb. 19, CFRA upgraded its opinion on Crowdstrike to Strong Buy from Buy, according to the notes. 

Building Wealth

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a former full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.