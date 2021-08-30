Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Stocks

Is the Stock Market Open on Labor Day 2021?

Cynthia Bowman

By Cynthia Bowman

Industrial young woman worker at the welding factory, putting on protective gloves.
GrapeImages / iStock.com

Labor Day is a national holiday meant to honor the contributions of workers nationwide. The holiday, which falls on Sept. 6, is also the unofficial close of summer. If you’re wondering whether the stock market is open on Labor Day, the answer is no — all stock and bond markets are closed for federal holidays.

There aren’t too many days when the stock markets are closed. You probably figure that Christmas and Thanksgiving or any holiday that falls on a weekend means that trading will not be available — and you’re right. This guide will provide you with a list of what days you can pry yourself from your phone or keyboard, knowing that your investments are on standby until the markets reopen and regular trading resumes.

Is the Stock Market Open on Labor Day?

The U.S. stock and bond markets such as the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq keep similar working days to those of banks. All U.S. markets will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6, in observance of Labor Day. Everything will be back in business on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

As mentioned, Labor Day is often considered the end of summer. The next holidays the bond markets will be closed are Columbus Day on Oct. 11 and Veterans Day on Nov. 11. After that, the next holiday both the stock and bond markets will be closed is Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 25.

Building Wealth

What Holidays Is the Stock Market Closed in 2021?

Next time you wonder whether the stock market is closed on Labor Day or any other holiday, the chart below can help you figure it out.

All Stock and Bond Markets

The stock and bond markets are closed on the following holidays:

Holiday Date Day
New Year’s Day Jan. 1, 2021 Friday
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Jan. 18, 2021 Monday
Presidents Day Feb. 15, 2021 Monday
Good Friday April 2, 2021 Friday
Memorial Day May 31, 2021 Monday
Independence Day (observed) July 5, 2021 Monday
Labor Day Sept. 6, 2021 Monday
Thanksgiving Nov. 25, 2021 Thursday
Day after Thanksgiving (early close at 1 p.m. for Nasdaq and NYSE, early close at 2 p.m. for bond markets) Nov. 26, 2021 Friday
Christmas (observed) Dec. 24, 2021 Friday

Additional Days the Bond Markets Are Closed

The bond markets are also closed on the following holidays:

Holiday Date Day
Maundy Thursday (day before Good Friday), early close at 2 p.m. April 1, 2021 Thursday
Friday before Memorial Day, early close at 2 p.m. May 28, 2021 Friday
Day before Independence Day, early close at 2 p.m. July 2, 2021 Friday
Columbus Day Oct. 11, 2021 Monday
Veterans Day Nov. 11, 2021 Thursday
Christmas Eve, early close at 2 p.m. Dec. 23, 2021 Thursday
New Year’s Eve, early close at 2 p.m. Dec. 31, 2021 Friday

What Holidays Are the Markets Closed Every Year?

Building Wealth

Besides Labor Day closures, the U.S. stock markets are always closed on nine holidays per year. The bond markets have an extra two days off. Markets close on:

  • New Year’s Day
  • Martin Luther King Jr. Day
  • Presidents Day
  • Good Friday
  • Memorial Day
  • Independence Day
  • Labor Day
  • Thanksgiving
  • Christmas

The bond markets also close on:

  • Columbus Day
  • Veterans Day

Good To Know

There are times when a federal holiday falls on a weekend. The markets will adjust closures accordingly. Christmas this year is a good example since it falls on a Saturday. The markets will close on the Friday before if a holiday falls on Saturday. If a holiday falls on a Sunday, expect the markets to close on the following Monday.

About the Author

Cynthia Bowman

Cynthia Bowman

Cynthia Paez Bowman is a personal finance writer with degrees from American University in international business and journalism. Besides writing about personal finance, she writes about real estate, interior design and architecture. Her work has been featured in MSN, Brex, Freshome, MyMove, Emirates’ Open Skies magazine and more.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.