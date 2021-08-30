Is the Stock Market Open on Labor Day 2021?

Labor Day is a national holiday meant to honor the contributions of workers nationwide. The holiday, which falls on Sept. 6, is also the unofficial close of summer. If you’re wondering whether the stock market is open on Labor Day, the answer is no — all stock and bond markets are closed for federal holidays.

There aren’t too many days when the stock markets are closed. You probably figure that Christmas and Thanksgiving or any holiday that falls on a weekend means that trading will not be available — and you’re right. This guide will provide you with a list of what days you can pry yourself from your phone or keyboard, knowing that your investments are on standby until the markets reopen and regular trading resumes.

Is the Stock Market Open on Labor Day?

The U.S. stock and bond markets such as the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq keep similar working days to those of banks. All U.S. markets will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6, in observance of Labor Day. Everything will be back in business on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

As mentioned, Labor Day is often considered the end of summer. The next holidays the bond markets will be closed are Columbus Day on Oct. 11 and Veterans Day on Nov. 11. After that, the next holiday both the stock and bond markets will be closed is Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 25.

What Holidays Is the Stock Market Closed in 2021?

Next time you wonder whether the stock market is closed on Labor Day or any other holiday, the chart below can help you figure it out.

All Stock and Bond Markets

The stock and bond markets are closed on the following holidays:

Holiday Date Day New Year’s Day Jan. 1, 2021 Friday Martin Luther King Jr. Day Jan. 18, 2021 Monday Presidents Day Feb. 15, 2021 Monday Good Friday April 2, 2021 Friday Memorial Day May 31, 2021 Monday Independence Day (observed) July 5, 2021 Monday Labor Day Sept. 6, 2021 Monday Thanksgiving Nov. 25, 2021 Thursday Day after Thanksgiving (early close at 1 p.m. for Nasdaq and NYSE, early close at 2 p.m. for bond markets) Nov. 26, 2021 Friday Christmas (observed) Dec. 24, 2021 Friday

Additional Days the Bond Markets Are Closed

The bond markets are also closed on the following holidays:

Holiday Date Day Maundy Thursday (day before Good Friday), early close at 2 p.m. April 1, 2021 Thursday Friday before Memorial Day, early close at 2 p.m. May 28, 2021 Friday Day before Independence Day, early close at 2 p.m. July 2, 2021 Friday Columbus Day Oct. 11, 2021 Monday Veterans Day Nov. 11, 2021 Thursday Christmas Eve, early close at 2 p.m. Dec. 23, 2021 Thursday New Year’s Eve, early close at 2 p.m. Dec. 31, 2021 Friday

What Holidays Are the Markets Closed Every Year?

Besides Labor Day closures, the U.S. stock markets are always closed on nine holidays per year. The bond markets have an extra two days off. Markets close on:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Presidents Day

Good Friday

Memorial Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Thanksgiving

Christmas

The bond markets also close on:

Columbus Day

Veterans Day

Good To Know There are times when a federal holiday falls on a weekend. The markets will adjust closures accordingly. Christmas this year is a good example since it falls on a Saturday. The markets will close on the Friday before if a holiday falls on Saturday. If a holiday falls on a Sunday, expect the markets to close on the following Monday.