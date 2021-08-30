Is the Stock Market Open on Labor Day 2021?
Labor Day is a national holiday meant to honor the contributions of workers nationwide. The holiday, which falls on Sept. 6, is also the unofficial close of summer. If you’re wondering whether the stock market is open on Labor Day, the answer is no — all stock and bond markets are closed for federal holidays.
There aren’t too many days when the stock markets are closed. You probably figure that Christmas and Thanksgiving or any holiday that falls on a weekend means that trading will not be available — and you’re right. This guide will provide you with a list of what days you can pry yourself from your phone or keyboard, knowing that your investments are on standby until the markets reopen and regular trading resumes.
Is the Stock Market Open on Labor Day?
The U.S. stock and bond markets such as the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq keep similar working days to those of banks. All U.S. markets will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6, in observance of Labor Day. Everything will be back in business on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
As mentioned, Labor Day is often considered the end of summer. The next holidays the bond markets will be closed are Columbus Day on Oct. 11 and Veterans Day on Nov. 11. After that, the next holiday both the stock and bond markets will be closed is Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 25.
What Holidays Is the Stock Market Closed in 2021?
Next time you wonder whether the stock market is closed on Labor Day or any other holiday, the chart below can help you figure it out.
All Stock and Bond Markets
The stock and bond markets are closed on the following holidays:
|Holiday
|Date
|Day
|New Year’s Day
|Jan. 1, 2021
|Friday
|Martin Luther King Jr. Day
|Jan. 18, 2021
|Monday
|Presidents Day
|Feb. 15, 2021
|Monday
|Good Friday
|April 2, 2021
|Friday
|Memorial Day
|May 31, 2021
|Monday
|Independence Day (observed)
|July 5, 2021
|Monday
|Labor Day
|Sept. 6, 2021
|Monday
|Thanksgiving
|Nov. 25, 2021
|Thursday
|Day after Thanksgiving (early close at 1 p.m. for Nasdaq and NYSE, early close at 2 p.m. for bond markets)
|Nov. 26, 2021
|Friday
|Christmas (observed)
|Dec. 24, 2021
|Friday
Additional Days the Bond Markets Are Closed
The bond markets are also closed on the following holidays:
|Holiday
|Date
|Day
|Maundy Thursday (day before Good Friday), early close at 2 p.m.
|April 1, 2021
|Thursday
|Friday before Memorial Day, early close at 2 p.m.
|May 28, 2021
|Friday
|Day before Independence Day, early close at 2 p.m.
|July 2, 2021
|Friday
|Columbus Day
|Oct. 11, 2021
|Monday
|Veterans Day
|Nov. 11, 2021
|Thursday
|Christmas Eve, early close at 2 p.m.
|Dec. 23, 2021
|Thursday
|New Year’s Eve, early close at 2 p.m.
|Dec. 31, 2021
|Friday
What Holidays Are the Markets Closed Every Year?
Besides Labor Day closures, the U.S. stock markets are always closed on nine holidays per year. The bond markets have an extra two days off. Markets close on:
- New Year’s Day
- Martin Luther King Jr. Day
- Presidents Day
- Good Friday
- Memorial Day
- Independence Day
- Labor Day
- Thanksgiving
- Christmas
The bond markets also close on:
- Columbus Day
- Veterans Day
Good To Know
There are times when a federal holiday falls on a weekend. The markets will adjust closures accordingly. Christmas this year is a good example since it falls on a Saturday. The markets will close on the Friday before if a holiday falls on Saturday. If a holiday falls on a Sunday, expect the markets to close on the following Monday.