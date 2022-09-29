Advertiser Disclosure
Amazon Raises Wages For Warehouse Workers to $19 Per Hour

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

New Amazon fulfillment center in Henderson Nevada USA stock photo
4kodiak / iStock.com

On Sept. 28, Amazon announced it would be raising average hourly wages for its warehouse’s workers to $19 in October — a move the company said represents a $1 billion investment over the next year.

The company said that average hourly pay for front-line employees in customer fulfillment and transportation will increase from the current $18 per hour, with employees earning between $16 and $26 per hour depending on their position and location in the U.S.

“Front-line employees across customer fulfillment and transportation will now earn, on average, more than $19 per hour in the U.S., and they also have access to a growing range of comprehensive benefits to support themselves and their families,” John Felton, Amazon’s senior vice president of worldwide operations, said in the announcement. “Continuing to invest in pay, providing easy access to earned wages at any time during the month, and offering great benefits and career advancement opportunities are all part of our long-term efforts to be the best employer in the world.”

The company also announced it would expand its wage access program, Anytime Pay, to all employees across its U.S. operations. The program enables employees to access up to 70% of their pay any time they want, without fees.

The announcements come on the heels of Amazon saying it would be hosting a second Prime Day-like event in October — the first time the company is holding such an event twice in a year — “to kick off the holiday shopping season early.”

Dubbed Prime Early Access Sale, the two-day global shopping event will run Oct. 11 through Oct. 12 and will be exclusive to Prime members in 15 countries, the company announced in a Sept. 26 press release.

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.
