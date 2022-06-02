Apple, JPMorgan Chase & 5 Other Companies That Have Maintained a 100% Score for LGBTQ+ Inclusivity for 20 Years, According to the Human Rights Campaign

June is Pride Month, and the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its Corporate Equality Index (CEI) — the national benchmarking tool on corporate policies, practices and benefits pertinent to LGBTQ+ employees.

As such, the HRC also unveiled the companies which have maintained a 100% score for LGBTQ+ inclusivity over the past 20 years: Apple, JPMorgan Chase, American Airlines, Nike, Xerox, Eastman Kodak and Replacements Ltd.

Dr. David Kilmnick, president of the LGBT Network, told GOBankingRates that, “Seeing the incredible growth of the number of companies scoring a perfect score demonstrates the tremendous progress we have made as a community the last 20 years and the impact that corporate America has played toward this sea change.”

Kilmnick added that, despite the anti-LGBT measures being advanced in some state legislatures, “creating workplaces that are safe and inclusive affords opportunity for our community to succeed while being their true authentic selves. And it gives an important and influential voice to defeating these measures while just as importantly helping to create policies that truly brings equity to the entire LGBT community.”

The HRC said that the current CEI rating criteria had four key pillars including: nondiscrimination policies across business entities, equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families, supporting an inclusive culture, and corporate social responsibility.

“In recognition of the 20th anniversary of the Corporate Equality Index, and as a consequence of the ever-evolving considerations on the road to inclusion, the existing pillars will now include a new and expanded focus in five key areas,” HRC said.

The updated areas of impact for the criteria will now also include: driving equality in LGBTQ+ family formation, raising the standards for transgender-inclusive healthcare by expanding the mandatory service and treatment options, best practices for utilizing intersectional examination of workplace inequality through training and data collection, mandatory gender transition guidelines and workplace policies to promote and ensure gender inclusivity, and a comprehensive guide of available LGBTQ+ healthcare resources and services to ensure ease of accessibility to healthcare.

“The Human Rights Campaign Foundation understands the dedication to LGBTQ+ inclusion that is required for a company to score 100% on the CEI for the entirety of the report’s 20-year history and would like to use this 20th-anniversary edition to sincerely show appreciation for the companies that have done so,” HRC said in its report.

As for 2022, the HRC recognized 842 businesses that met all the criteria to earn a 100% rating — and thus earned the designation of being a 2022 “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.”

