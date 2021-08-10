Harvard and 9 Other Colleges That Are Raising Tuition This Fall

In April, right around the time America's colleges and universities usually announce next year's tuition increases, a strange thing happened. Forbes reported that the UMass network had joined a growing list of major universities that were freezing their rates, avoiding price increases and holding the line on tuition for at least the next academic year. The 26 colleges and universities in the University System of Georgia (USG) network weren't far behind, nor were the University of North Carolina system, the University of Virginia, Arizona State University, Purdue University and many, many other big-brand institutions.

It was an acknowledgment of the suffering that students and their families endured during the pandemic -- but not every institution in the higher education community was feeling so generous. Here's a look at the biggest schools that are bucking the student-friendly trend and doing what they've always done: raising tuition.