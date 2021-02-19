25 Companies Making the Most Money From Coronavirus

25 Companies Making the Most Money From CoronavirusFor some, COVID-19 is proving to be a boon for business.
As states are dealing with new, more contagious strains of COVID-19, vaccine distribution has also been an issue; with seniors across the U.S. struggling to get their recommended doses.
Recent News: Biden Increases CDC Funding for Fight Against COVID
In these unprecedented times, however, the news is not all bad. There are plenty of companies that have done well in 2020 and continuing into 2021, as the venerable stock index continues to set record highs in the face of a pandemic. And while that does have plenty of veteran market watchers scratching their heads, the fact remains that many investors are making money even as America continues to grapple with a generational crisis.
So which companies appear to be capitalizing on uncertain times? Take a look at how these stocks performed in 2020.
Last updated: Feb. 19, 2021
Etsy Inc. (ETSY)
- Jan. 2 closing price: $45.19
- Nov. 3 closing price: $130.45
- Percentage gain: 188.67%
Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)
- Jan. 2 closing price: $239.91
- Nov. 3 closing price: $520.78
- Percentage gain: 117.07%
L Brands Inc. (LB)
- Jan. 2 closing price: $17.49
- Nov. 3 closing price: $33.73
- Percentage gain: 92.85%
West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)
- Jan. 2 closing price: $151.74
- Nov. 3 closing price: $277.03
- Percentage gain: 82.57%
Rollins Inc. (ROL)
- Jan. 2 closing price: $33.34
- Nov. 3 closing price: $59.42
- Percentage gain: 78.22%
Fedex Corp. (FDX)
- Jan. 2 closing price: $155.10
- Nov. 3 closing price: $274.48
- Percentage gain: 76.97%
Pool Corp. (POOL)
- Jan. 2 closing price: $213.81
- Nov. 3 closing price: $364.18
- Percentage gain: 70.33%
Catalent Inc. (CTLT)
- Jan. 2 closing price: $56.60
- Nov. 3 closing price: $95.51
- Percentage gain: 68.75%
Idexx Laboratories (IDXX)
- Jan. 2 closing price: $265.02
- Nov. 3 closing price: $444.10
- Percentage gain: 67.57%
Servicenow Inc. (NOW)
- Jan. 2 closing price: $291.24
- Nov. 3 closing price: $480.05
- Percentage gain: 64.83%
Align Technology (ALGN)
- Jan. 2 closing price: $283.68
- Nov. 3 closing price: $465.01
- Percentage gain: 63.92%
Quanta Services (PWR)
- Jan. 2 closing price: $41.09
- Nov. 3 closing price: $67.32
- Percentage gain: 63.84%
Paypal Holdings (PYPL)
- Jan. 2 closing price: $110.75
- Nov. 3 closing price: $179.81
- Percentage gain: 62.36%
Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO)
- Jan. 2 closing price: $372.16
- Nov. 3 closing price: $601.57
- Percentage gain: 61.64%
Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)
- Jan. 2 closing price: $1,898.01
- Nov. 3 closing price: $3,048.41
- Percentage gain: 60.61%
Cadence Design Sys. (CDNS)
- Jan. 2 closing price: $71.44
- Nov. 3 closing price: $113.59
- Percentage gain: 59.00%
Adv Micro Devices (AMD)
- Jan. 2 closing price: $49.10
- Nov. 3 closing price: $76.58
- Percentage gain: 55.97%
Synopsys Inc. (SNPS)
- Jan. 2 closing price: $142.87
- Nov. 3 closing price: $221.74
- Percentage gain: 55.20%
Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL)
- Jan. 2 closing price: $128.02
- Nov. 3 closing price: $198.14
- Percentage gain: 54.77%
Abiomed Inc. (ABMD)
- Jan. 2 closing price: $168.81
- Nov. 3 closing price: $260.80
- Percentage gain: 54.49%
Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM)
- Jan. 2 closing price: $43.22
- Nov. 3 closing price: $66.67
- Percentage gain: 54.26%
Danaher Corp. (DHR)
- Jan. 2 closing price: $155.11
- Nov. 3 closing price: $234.76
- Percentage gain: 51.35%
Dexcom (DXCM)
- Jan. 2 closing price: $219.38
- Nov. 3 closing price: $331.77
- Percentage gain: 51.23%
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)
- Jan. 2 closing price: $326.37
- Nov. 3 closing price: $491.50
- Percentage gain: 50.60%
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)
- Dec. 31, 2019, closing price: $373.35
- Aug. 18 closing price: $557.19
- Percentage gain: 49.24%
To find the biggest stock climbs of 2020 so far, GOBankingRates analyzed all of the components of the S&P 500 index, sourced from Barchart. Using Google Finance market data, GOBankingRates found the Jan. 2, 2020 closing price and Nov. 3, 2020 closing price for each component. The change in closing prices and that change represented as a percentage of the Jan. 2 closing price were then calculated and the 50 companies with the most dramatic positive percentage changes in closing price over the period were then ranked. All data was collected on and up to date as of Nov. 4, 2020.
To find the biggest stock climbs of 2020 so far, GOBankingRates analyzed all of the components of the S&P 500 index, sourced from Barchart. Using Google Finance market data, GOBankingRates found the Jan. 2, 2020 closing price and Nov. 3, 2020 closing price for each component. The change in closing prices and that change represented as a percentage of the Jan. 2 closing price were then calculated and the 50 companies with the most dramatic positive percentage changes in closing price over the period were then ranked. All data was collected on and up to date as of Nov. 4, 2020.
