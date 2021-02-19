Advertiser Disclosure

25 Companies Making the Most Money From Coronavirus

For some, COVID-19 is proving to be a boon for business.
By Cynthia Measom Start a Business

View Gallery

25 photos

FedEx, Stocks, investment, business, shares, dividends, worth, value, stock market, shareholder
Antonio Gravante / Shutterstock.com

As states are dealing with new, more contagious strains of COVID-19, vaccine distribution has also been an issue; with seniors across the U.S. struggling to get their recommended doses.

Recent News: Biden Increases CDC Funding for Fight Against COVID

In these unprecedented times, however, the news is not all bad. There are plenty of companies that have done well in 2020 and continuing into 2021, as the venerable stock index continues to set record highs in the face of a pandemic. And while that does have plenty of veteran market watchers scratching their heads, the fact remains that many investors are making money even as America continues to grapple with a generational crisis.

So which companies appear to be capitalizing on uncertain times? Take a look at how these stocks performed in 2020.

Last updated: Feb. 19, 2021

Sponsored: Open an online savings account with American Express® today and save with confidence! Earn interest with no monthly fees or minimum balance requirements. Learn More Now

Etsy store app
1/25
Faizal Ramli / Shutterstock.com

Etsy Inc. (ETSY)

  • Jan. 2 closing price: $45.19
  • Nov. 3 closing price: $130.45
  • Percentage gain: 188.67%

Related: 5 Companies That Pivoted Quickly To Meet Pandemic Demands

NVIDIA
2/25
jejim / Shutterstock.com

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

  • Jan. 2 closing price: $239.91
  • Nov. 3 closing price: $520.78
  • Percentage gain: 117.07%

See: What’s Next for Disney and Other Big Companies in 2021

Victoria Secret
3/25
Sorbis / Shutterstock.com

L Brands Inc. (LB)

  • Jan. 2 closing price: $17.49
  • Nov. 3 closing price: $33.73
  • Percentage gain: 92.85%

Check Out: 30 Major Companies Giving Back During COVID-19

Rearview shot of a young woman browsing the shelves of a pharmacy.
4/25
LumiNola / Getty Images

West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

  • Jan. 2 closing price: $151.74
  • Nov. 3 closing price: $277.03
  • Percentage gain: 82.57%
June 29, 2020, Brazil. In this photo illustration the Rollins logo seen displayed on a smartphone
5/25
rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Rollins Inc. (ROL)

  • Jan. 2 closing price: $33.34
  • Nov. 3 closing price: $59.42
  • Percentage gain: 78.22%
FedEx Express truck
6/25
EQRoy / Shutterstock.com

Fedex Corp. (FDX)

  • Jan. 2 closing price: $155.10
  • Nov. 3 closing price: $274.48
  • Percentage gain: 76.97%
luxury house with swimming pool
7/25
©iStock.com

Pool Corp. (POOL)

  • Jan. 2 closing price: $213.81
  • Nov. 3 closing price: $364.18
  • Percentage gain: 70.33%
Female Research Scientist Uses Micro Pipette while Working with Test Tubes.
8/25
gorodenkoff / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Catalent Inc. (CTLT)

  • Jan. 2 closing price: $56.60
  • Nov. 3 closing price: $95.51
  • Percentage gain: 68.75%
Young female veterinarian examining dog tooth at the veterinarian clinic.
9/25
Kerkez / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Idexx Laboratories (IDXX)

  • Jan. 2 closing price: $265.02
  • Nov. 3 closing price: $444.10
  • Percentage gain: 67.57%
Professional Engineer Works on a Computer with a 3D CAD Software and Tests the Electric Car Chassis Prototype with Wheels, Batteries and Engine Standing in a High Tech Development Laboratory.
10/25
gorodenkoff / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Servicenow Inc. (NOW)

  • Jan. 2 closing price: $291.24
  • Nov. 3 closing price: $480.05
  • Percentage gain: 64.83%
11/25
@justin_02 / Twenty20.com

Align Technology (ALGN)

  • Jan. 2 closing price: $283.68
  • Nov. 3 closing price: $465.01
  • Percentage gain: 63.92%
power lines and electricity towers
12/25
Matthew Henry / Unsplash

Quanta Services (PWR)

  • Jan. 2 closing price: $41.09
  • Nov. 3 closing price: $67.32
  • Percentage gain: 63.84%
San Jose, California, USA - April 26, 2018: Exterior view of Paypal 's headquarters in Silicon Valley.
13/25
michelmond / Shutterstock.com

Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

  • Jan. 2 closing price: $110.75
  • Nov. 3 closing price: $179.81
  • Percentage gain: 62.36%
Diverse mix of technicians, wearing lab coats, debate working procedure, in a disease research facility.
14/25
SolStock / Getty Images

Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO)

  • Jan. 2 closing price: $372.16
  • Nov. 3 closing price: $601.57
  • Percentage gain: 61.64%
Amazon packages in the mailbox, as more people are buying online and causing stock value to increase.
15/25
Julie Clopper / Shutterstock.com

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

  • Jan. 2 closing price: $1,898.01
  • Nov. 3 closing price: $3,048.41
  • Percentage gain: 60.61%

Don’t Miss: The Most-Loved Company in Every State

Male teacher giving a lecture from desktop PC during a class at computer lab.
16/25
skynesher / Getty Images

Cadence Design Sys. (CDNS)

  • Jan. 2 closing price: $71.44
  • Nov. 3 closing price: $113.59
  • Percentage gain: 59.00%
Thornhill, Ontario, Canada - May 21, 2018: Sign and office building of AMD in Thornhill, Ontario.
17/25
JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

Adv Micro Devices (AMD)

  • Jan. 2 closing price: $49.10
  • Nov. 3 closing price: $76.58
  • Percentage gain: 55.97%
Feb 18, 2020 Mountain View / CA / USA - Synopsys sign at their corporate headquarters in Silicon Valley, San Francisco bay area; Synopsys Inc is an electronic design automation (EDA) companySilicon Valley, CA, USA.
18/25
Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS)

  • Jan. 2 closing price: $142.87
  • Nov. 3 closing price: $221.74
  • Percentage gain: 55.20%
Tysons, USA - January 26, 2018: Old Dominion Freight Line, ODFL, delivery, shipping truck parked in indoor, indoors parking garage, warehouse near Tysons Corner shopping mall
19/25
Andriy Blokhin / Shutterstock.com

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL)

  • Jan. 2 closing price: $128.02
  • Nov. 3 closing price: $198.14
  • Percentage gain: 54.77%
March 24, 2020, Brazil.
20/25
rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Abiomed Inc. (ABMD)

  • Jan. 2 closing price: $168.81
  • Nov. 3 closing price: $260.80
  • Percentage gain: 54.49%

Read: 14 Famous Companies That Aren’t Profitable

gold mining industry
21/25
©Shutterstock.com

Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM)

  • Jan. 2 closing price: $43.22
  • Nov. 3 closing price: $66.67
  • Percentage gain: 54.26%
Medical laboratory technician holding a set of sterile disposable instruments - Image.
22/25
WAYHOME studio / Shutterstock.com

Danaher Corp. (DHR)

  • Jan. 2 closing price: $155.11
  • Nov. 3 closing price: $234.76
  • Percentage gain: 51.35%
A diabetic patient checking his blood sugar using a glaucometer and a wearable smart device.
23/25
Fertnig / Getty Images

Dexcom (DXCM)

  • Jan. 2 closing price: $219.38
  • Nov. 3 closing price: $331.77
  • Percentage gain: 51.23%
Thermo-Fisher-Scientific
24/25
KurKestutis / Shutterstock.com

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

  • Jan. 2 closing price: $326.37
  • Nov. 3 closing price: $491.50
  • Percentage gain: 50.60%
Tarrytown, NY - March 21, 2020 - This week Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced clinical trials of arthritis drug Kevzara to treat Covid-19; they hope to trial an antibody cocktail therapy by summer.
25/25
Marianne Campolongo / Shutterstock.com

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

  • Dec. 31, 2019, closing price: $373.35
  • Aug. 18 closing price: $557.19
  • Percentage gain: 49.24%

More From GOBankingRates

To find the biggest stock climbs of 2020 so far, GOBankingRates analyzed all of the components of the S&P 500 index, sourced from Barchart. Using Google Finance market data, GOBankingRates found the Jan. 2, 2020 closing price and Nov. 3, 2020 closing price for each component. The change in closing prices and that change represented as a percentage of the Jan. 2 closing price were then calculated and the 50 companies with the most dramatic positive percentage changes in closing price over the period were then ranked. All data was collected on and up to date as of Nov. 4, 2020.

Please note photos are for illustrative purposes only. As a result, some might be representational and not depict the specific company listed in this article.

About the Author

Cynthia Measom

Cynthia Measom

Cynthia Measom is a personal finance writer and editor with over 12 years of collective experience. Her articles have been featured in MSN, Aol, Yahoo Finance, INSIDER, Houston Chronicle, The Seattle Times and The Network Journal. She attended the University of Texas at Austin and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English.

Read More

View All

FedEx, Stocks, investment, business, shares, dividends, worth, value, stock market, shareholder
Antonio Gravante / Shutterstock.com

As states are dealing with new, more contagious strains of COVID-19, vaccine distribution has also been an issue; with seniors across the U.S. struggling to get their recommended doses.

Recent News: Biden Increases CDC Funding for Fight Against COVID

In these unprecedented times, however, the news is not all bad. There are plenty of companies that have done well in 2020 and continuing into 2021, as the venerable stock index continues to set record highs in the face of a pandemic. And while that does have plenty of veteran market watchers scratching their heads, the fact remains that many investors are making money even as America continues to grapple with a generational crisis.

So which companies appear to be capitalizing on uncertain times? Take a look at how these stocks performed in 2020.

Last updated: Feb. 19, 2021

Sponsored: Open an online savings account with American Express® today and save with confidence! Earn interest with no monthly fees or minimum balance requirements. Learn More Now

More From Your Money
Sponsors of

Etsy Inc. (ETSY)

  • Jan. 2 closing price: $45.19
  • Nov. 3 closing price: $130.45
  • Percentage gain: 188.67%

Related: 5 Companies That Pivoted Quickly To Meet Pandemic Demands

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

  • Jan. 2 closing price: $239.91
  • Nov. 3 closing price: $520.78
  • Percentage gain: 117.07%

See: What’s Next for Disney and Other Big Companies in 2021

L Brands Inc. (LB)

  • Jan. 2 closing price: $17.49
  • Nov. 3 closing price: $33.73
  • Percentage gain: 92.85%

Check Out: 30 Major Companies Giving Back During COVID-19

More From Your Money
Sponsors of

West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

  • Jan. 2 closing price: $151.74
  • Nov. 3 closing price: $277.03
  • Percentage gain: 82.57%

Rollins Inc. (ROL)

  • Jan. 2 closing price: $33.34
  • Nov. 3 closing price: $59.42
  • Percentage gain: 78.22%

Fedex Corp. (FDX)

  • Jan. 2 closing price: $155.10
  • Nov. 3 closing price: $274.48
  • Percentage gain: 76.97%
More From Your Money
Sponsors of

Pool Corp. (POOL)

  • Jan. 2 closing price: $213.81
  • Nov. 3 closing price: $364.18
  • Percentage gain: 70.33%

Catalent Inc. (CTLT)

  • Jan. 2 closing price: $56.60
  • Nov. 3 closing price: $95.51
  • Percentage gain: 68.75%

Idexx Laboratories (IDXX)

  • Jan. 2 closing price: $265.02
  • Nov. 3 closing price: $444.10
  • Percentage gain: 67.57%
More From Your Money
Sponsors of

Servicenow Inc. (NOW)

  • Jan. 2 closing price: $291.24
  • Nov. 3 closing price: $480.05
  • Percentage gain: 64.83%

Align Technology (ALGN)

  • Jan. 2 closing price: $283.68
  • Nov. 3 closing price: $465.01
  • Percentage gain: 63.92%

Quanta Services (PWR)

  • Jan. 2 closing price: $41.09
  • Nov. 3 closing price: $67.32
  • Percentage gain: 63.84%
More From Your Money
Sponsors of

Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

  • Jan. 2 closing price: $110.75
  • Nov. 3 closing price: $179.81
  • Percentage gain: 62.36%

Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO)

  • Jan. 2 closing price: $372.16
  • Nov. 3 closing price: $601.57
  • Percentage gain: 61.64%

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

  • Jan. 2 closing price: $1,898.01
  • Nov. 3 closing price: $3,048.41
  • Percentage gain: 60.61%

Don’t Miss: The Most-Loved Company in Every State

More From Your Money
Sponsors of

Cadence Design Sys. (CDNS)

  • Jan. 2 closing price: $71.44
  • Nov. 3 closing price: $113.59
  • Percentage gain: 59.00%

Adv Micro Devices (AMD)

  • Jan. 2 closing price: $49.10
  • Nov. 3 closing price: $76.58
  • Percentage gain: 55.97%

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS)

  • Jan. 2 closing price: $142.87
  • Nov. 3 closing price: $221.74
  • Percentage gain: 55.20%
More From Your Money
Sponsors of

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL)

  • Jan. 2 closing price: $128.02
  • Nov. 3 closing price: $198.14
  • Percentage gain: 54.77%

Abiomed Inc. (ABMD)

  • Jan. 2 closing price: $168.81
  • Nov. 3 closing price: $260.80
  • Percentage gain: 54.49%

Read: 14 Famous Companies That Aren’t Profitable

Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM)

  • Jan. 2 closing price: $43.22
  • Nov. 3 closing price: $66.67
  • Percentage gain: 54.26%
More From Your Money
Sponsors of

Danaher Corp. (DHR)

  • Jan. 2 closing price: $155.11
  • Nov. 3 closing price: $234.76
  • Percentage gain: 51.35%

Dexcom (DXCM)

  • Jan. 2 closing price: $219.38
  • Nov. 3 closing price: $331.77
  • Percentage gain: 51.23%

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

  • Jan. 2 closing price: $326.37
  • Nov. 3 closing price: $491.50
  • Percentage gain: 50.60%
More From Your Money
Sponsors of

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

  • Dec. 31, 2019, closing price: $373.35
  • Aug. 18 closing price: $557.19
  • Percentage gain: 49.24%

More From GOBankingRates

To find the biggest stock climbs of 2020 so far, GOBankingRates analyzed all of the components of the S&P 500 index, sourced from Barchart. Using Google Finance market data, GOBankingRates found the Jan. 2, 2020 closing price and Nov. 3, 2020 closing price for each component. The change in closing prices and that change represented as a percentage of the Jan. 2 closing price were then calculated and the 50 companies with the most dramatic positive percentage changes in closing price over the period were then ranked. All data was collected on and up to date as of Nov. 4, 2020.

Please note photos are for illustrative purposes only. As a result, some might be representational and not depict the specific company listed in this article.

About the Author

Cynthia Measom

Cynthia Measom

Cynthia Measom is a personal finance writer and editor with over 12 years of collective experience. Her articles have been featured in MSN, Aol, Yahoo Finance, INSIDER, Houston Chronicle, The Seattle Times and The Network Journal. She attended the University of Texas at Austin and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English.

Read More

Check Out the Next Article

   

Related Articles

  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
25 Companies Making the Most Money From Coronavirus
Close popup

Win $500 – and Start the New Year Right!

When you sign-up to receive bi-weekly email updates from GOBankingRates, you’ll automatically be entered for a chance to win our $500 #BestBanksBestYou sweepstakes. Sign up now!

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For official contest rules, click here.