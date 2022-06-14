Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Business

Elon Musk Offers Tesla Workers Surprising Words of Encouragement, Will Meet Twitter Staff

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock (10473583d)Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla's design studio in Hawthorne, Calif.
Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock / Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is seemingly trying to rally employees right and left. The richest man on the planet told employees that the electric vehicle (EV) company had a “very tough quarter,” but tried to bolster worker morale, according to leaked internal emails. Further, he will reportedly meet with Twitter staffers for the first time since the announcement of the chaotic $44 billion takeover deal.

Discover: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
More: Top 10 Richest People in the World

Bonus Offer: Earn up to $1,500 by opening a Citi Priority Account with required activities.

Bloomberg reports that Musk attributed Tesla’s challenges to supply chain issues, and wrote: “This has been a very tough quarter, primarily due to supply chain and production challenges in China. So we need to rally hard to recover!”

According to Driveteslacanada.ca, which obtained the emails as well, Musk added: “I’d like to congratulate the Fremont team for achieving an all-time record production day last week and Berlin for making almost 1000 cars last week! This is great stuff. Shanghai is returning to full strength and Austin is spooling up. Onward to victory!!”

Make Your Money Work Better for You

In a subsequent email, Musk wrote that Tesla employees are doing “pure goodness” and he has “infinitely more respect and admiration for you than the richest person on Wall St.”

This latest shift in tone comes in stark contrast to previous emails Musk recently sent to staff, telling them that remote work was no longer acceptable and that he had a “super bad feeling” about the economy.

Shares of Tesla have been struggling as of late, notably so since the $44 billion Twitter deal announcement. They are down 46% year-to-date and were down 7% in pre-market trading on June 14.

Bonus Offer: Find a Checking Account that Fits Your Lifestyle. $100 Bonus Offer for New Checking Account Customers.

On June 10, Tesla finally revealed the long-awaited details of its 3-for-1 stock split in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. The company also said that board member Larry Ellison would be stepping down and not be replaced.

Musk Will Meet With Twitter Staff

Separately, Musk will meet with Twitter employees on June 16, according to reports. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced the meeting in an email to staffers on June 13, saying they could submit questions for Musk in advance, per The Wall Street Journal.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

POLL: Do You Have a Side Gig or Other Hustle?
Find: Elon Musk Forces Twitter’s Hand on Bot Data, Social Media Platform To Provide Full Access

The announcement of the meeting doesn’t clarify whether both sides have to come to an agreement regarding the number of Twitter spam and bot accounts — a contentious issue which has put the deal “on hold,” The Wall Street Journal added.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts of June 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.