How Emergencies Like Coronavirus Expose Nonsense Business Practices

Early in the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, telecom company AT&T graciously opted to remove its broadband caps in response to the fact that a great many Americans were stuck at home for the foreseeable future. However, for some, the fact that AT&T and other wireless providers had broadband caps at all was pretty ungracious in the first place. In that sense, it’s part and parcel to an age-old process wherein a business practice that’s utterly absurd goes by largely unnoticed until a disaster calls attention to it.

Throughout American history, sometimes the only silver lining behind a tragedy is that it helps to expose a fault in the system. As Warren Buffett once said: “Only when the tide goes out do you discover who’s been swimming naked.”

So, as the economy is rocked by the extended slowdown needed to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus, it’s worth taking a look at how other major crises jarred society into making important changes. These are occasions where certain business practices were exposed to be unethical or even deadly.

Here’s how some of those past business practices were altered after a serious emergency exposed them as nonsense.