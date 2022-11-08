Free Today: Krispy Kreme Is Giving All Customers a Glazed Donut To Celebrate Election Day

JHVEPhoto / Getty Images

On Nov. 8, Krispy Kreme is encouraging its customers to vote by giving away a free Original Glazed donut at participating U.S. stores. A free Original Glazed donut is limited to one per guest in store and drive-thru only, with no purchase necessary.

“A healthy, vibrant democracy depends on engaged citizens who vote. We’re happy to celebrate voters and our democracy by giving everyone a free Original Glazed doughnut on Election Day,” said Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme, in a company statement “So cast your vote and stop by; you deserve our sweet thanks.”

Krispy Kreme has offered freebies on Election Day in the past. In 2020, the company handed out free donuts and “I Voted” stickers to customers in honor of the presidential election.

People reported that voters in swing states can find free treats available at select polling stations, thanks to Vote.org. The nonpartisan organization is sending food trucks and handing out free food to voters.

To find a participating Krispy Kreme store near you, visit krispykreme.com/offers/electionday and enter your city, state or ZIP code under Participating Krispy Kreme Locations. If your preferred store doesn’t appear, it’s not participating in this promotion.

Voters don’t need to make a purchase to enjoy a free Original Glazed donut, and you do not have to show an “I Voted” sticker to grab the free treat.

