GameStop CFO Resigns Following Trading Frenzy

Amidst all the “bad guys,” “good guys,” Wall Street investors, billionaires and retail traders who played major roles in the recent GameStop and “meme stock” trading frenzy, one name was hardly mentioned: GameStop Corp. Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jim Bell.

On Tuesday, the executive announced his resignation from GameStop, effective March 26, according to a press release issued by the company. In an SEC filing, GameStop wrote, “Mr. Bell’s resignation was not because of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices, including accounting principles and practices.”

Bell joined GameStop in June 2019 and has a lengthy career in retail and food service executive management. He came to GameStop from Wok Holdings, Inc., the parent company of P.F. Chang’s, Pei Wei and True Food Kitchen. Leading the Wok Holdings’ overall strategic plan, he executed an omnichannel digital transformation for the brands, according to his official biography on the GameStop website. He has previously held senior roles at RLH Corporation, Coldwater Creek Inc., Harry & David Holdings, Inc. and The Gap.

GameStop is currently looking for a CFO to help lead the company’s digital transformation but intends to appoint current Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer Diana Jajeh to the role of interim CFO if a permanent replacement hasn’t been found by the time of Bell’s departure, the release states.

Jajeh launched her career more than two decades ago at PricewaterhouseCoopers and has held senior finance roles at Visa and e.l.f. Cosmetics.

