Advertiser Disclosure
Business / Money

GameStop CFO Resigns Following Trading Frenzy

Dawn Allcot

By Dawn Allcot

February 24, 2021
New York NY/USA-January 22, 2011 A Gamestop video game store in the Herald Square shopping district in New York - Image.
rblfmr / Shutterstock.com

Amidst all the “bad guys,” “good guys,” Wall Street investors, billionaires and retail traders who played major roles in the recent GameStop and “meme stock” trading frenzy, one name was hardly mentioned: GameStop Corp. Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jim Bell.

See: What You Need to Know About Today’s GameStop and Robinhood Hearing
Find: After GameStop, Regulations Are Coming for Wall Street – But Will They Reign in Everyday Investors Instead?

On Tuesday, the executive announced his resignation from GameStop, effective March 26, according to a press release issued by the company. In an SEC filing, GameStop wrote, “Mr. Bell’s resignation was not because of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices, including accounting principles and practices.”

Bell joined GameStop in June 2019 and has a lengthy career in retail and food service executive management. He came to GameStop from Wok Holdings, Inc., the parent company of P.F. Chang’s, Pei Wei and True Food Kitchen. Leading the Wok Holdings’ overall strategic plan, he executed an omnichannel digital transformation for the brands, according to his official biography on the GameStop website. He has previously held senior roles at RLH Corporation, Coldwater Creek Inc., Harry & David Holdings, Inc. and The Gap.

More From Your Money
Sponsors of

See: Yellen Meets with Key Financial Regulators to Discuss GameStop Saga
Find: GameStop – Time to Sell? What the Experts Say

GameStop is currently looking for a CFO to help lead the company’s digital transformation but intends to appoint current Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer Diana Jajeh to the role of interim CFO if a permanent replacement hasn’t been found by the time of Bell’s departure, the release states.

Jajeh launched her career more than two decades ago at PricewaterhouseCoopers and has held senior finance roles at Visa and e.l.f. Cosmetics.

More from GOBankingRates

About the Author

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.

In Case You Missed It

  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
GameStop CFO Resigns Following Trading Frenzy
Close popup

Win $500 – and Start the New Year Right!

When you sign-up to receive bi-weekly email updates from GOBankingRates, you’ll automatically be entered for a chance to win our $500 #BestBanksBestYou sweepstakes. Sign up now!

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For official contest rules, click here.