The 20 Industries Will Never Be the Same After COVID-19

Restaurants/Bars

According to the National Restaurant Association, restaurants made $240 billion below projected sales for 2020. The association also reports more than 110,000 bars and restaurants closed last year, either temporarily or for good, losing 2.5 million jobs in the process.

Takeout helped sustain some businesses, though, and more restaurants are starting to reopen with restrictions in place.

