Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Business

McDonald’s Launches ‘Thank You Crew’ Employee Reward Program

David Nadelle

By David Nadelle

Bangkok, Thailand- April, 03, 2021 : Female staff at McDonald's deliver food to customers through the door of the car at the pick up point in Bangkok, Thailand.
Bubbers13 / Getty Images

McDonald’s has initiated a locally and nationally funded “Thank You Crew” program that rewards employees for extraordinary efforts and for going above and beyond their job requirements.

See: 50 Ways You’re Throwing Money Away
Find: Does McDonald’s Accept EBT SNAP/Food Stamps as Payment?

Based on customer compliments of crew members’ performance, local franchisees will recognize employees with a personalized thank you that could be anything from a MacBook or an iPhone, flowers, tickets to sporting events or concerts.

Bonus Offer: Find a Checking Account that Fits Your Lifestyle. $100 Bonus Offer for New Checking Account Customers.

The idea started after a December 2021 incident in which 15-year-old Sydney Raley, an employee working at a McDonald’s franchise in the Minneapolis suburb of Eden Prairie, jumped through the drive-thru window where she was working and saved a choking woman’s life by performing the Heimlich maneuver.

Raley received a ton of press and $100 from the Edina Police Department’s fund for those who do good deeds in the community. She was also gifted a well-deserved Apple MacBook from the McDonald’s Corporation for her quick-thinking feat of heroism.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

“So many of our customers have shared special moments with our crew — from celebrating important milestones in their lives to helping them get through the day with that special treat,” said Tiffanie Boyd, McDonald’s USA’s Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer. “Our franchisees are thanking their restaurant crew in unique, meaningful ways for all this and more. This program was inspired by them, and I can’t wait to celebrate even more outstanding crew as new thank-you’s start rolling in.”

Bonus Offer: Bank of America $100 Bonus Offer for new Online Checking Accounts. See page for details.

To kick off the campaign, music superstar and former McDonald’s crew member Lil Yachty surprised a McDonald’s employee in his hometown of Atlanta, shared a McChicken and fries with employees and gave appreciation to the dedicated crew.

“I learned a lot working at McDonald’s before my music career took off, and this visit brought those memories right back,” said the rapper. “I give huge credit to all the McDonald’s crew showing up and working hard every single day. They deserve big things, real celebrations, and I’m here for that.”

Make Your Money Work Better for You

POLL: Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven?
Discover: As McDonald’s Prices Go Up, Customers Are Taking Action

For more “Thank You Crew” real-life stories or to nominate a favorite McDonald’s crew member, visit the dedicated site here.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

David Nadelle

David Nadelle

David Nadelle is a freelance editor and writer based in Ottawa, Canada. After working in the energy industry for 18 years, he decided to change careers in 2016 and concentrate full-time on all aspects of writing. He recently completed a technical communication diploma and holds previous university degrees in journalism, sociology and criminology. David has covered a wide variety of financial and lifestyle topics for numerous publications and has experience copywriting for the retail industry.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

See Today's Best Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.