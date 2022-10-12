Rumor: Is PayPal Actually Fining Users $2,500 for Misinformation?

bizoo_n / Getty Images

You may want to think twice before skipping over the legal disclaimers to a company’s terms of service.

Cash App Borrow: How To Borrow Money on Cash App

See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts

PayPal received backlash from customers on social media over the weekend after a new policy in the company’s fine print said that it would charge users a hefty fine of $2,500 for misinformation beginning Nov. 3. PayPal quickly apologized, stating this policy was ‘sent in error.’

The PayPal Acceptable Use Policy was updated to include penalizing “the sending, posting, or publication of any messages, content, or materials” that “promote misinformation” or “present a risk to user safety or wellbeing,” Mediaite reported. Those found in violation of the terms would have a $2,500 fine taken directly from their PayPal accounts.

“PayPal is not fining people for misinformation and this language was never intended to be inserted in our policy. We’re sorry for the confusion this has caused,” a spokesperson for the company said, Metro reports.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

According to MarketWatch, Google searches for “how to cancel PayPal” and “cancel PayPal account” were trending on the morning of Oct. 10, as well as “delete PayPal account” and “how do I delete a PayPal account.”

Citing data from Google Trends, MarketWatch added that global Google searches for “delete PayPal” jumped 1,392% after the new policy announcement and apology.

The policy sparked a wave of criticism, including from the company’s former president, David Marcus, as well as Tesla’s Elon Musk and Congresswoman Lauren Boebert.

Take Our Poll: Do You Believe in Quiet Quitting?

However, some PayPal users have come to the company’s defense. “I believe PayPal,” tweeted one, MarketWatch reported. “It was a mistake.”

More From GOBankingRates