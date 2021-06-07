Advertiser Disclosure
Tesla Files for Restaurant, Take-Out Services Trademark

June 7, 2021
Zevenaar, The Netherlands - September 10, 2015: Black Tesla Model S electric car at a Tesla supercharger charging station.
Sjo / iStock.com

Tesla filed a trademark for “restaurant services, pop-up restaurant services, self-service restaurant services, take-out restaurant service,” according to a filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The move seems like the realization of one of Elon Musk’s long-time projects, as in January 2018 he tweeted, “Gonna put an old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in LA.”

Electrek reported at the time that Tesla had applied for permits to build a restaurant and Supercharger station in Santa Monica.

And this April, replying to a tweet about “savage line outside Tesla supercharger,” Musk tweeted, “Major new Supercharger station coming to Santa Monica soon! Hoping to have 50’s diner & 100 best movie clips playing too. Thanks Santa Monica city!”

The diner aspect may be why Tesla has applied for a food-based trademark, which is not standard procedure for most restaurants, according to Bloomberg, as trademarks are generally set forth for brands planning to start a franchise or go national. It’s a move that indicates plans for big growth,  Steven Kamali, a hospitality investor, tells Bloomberg.

“Sophisticated investors often secure intellectual property by filing for a trademark,” Kamali told Bloomberg. “It helps deter others from impeding on their mark and ultimately competing with them. It also signals that they anticipate large-scale growth with the proposed brand and concept.”

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a former full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

