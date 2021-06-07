Tesla Files for Restaurant, Take-Out Services Trademark

Tesla filed a trademark for “restaurant services, pop-up restaurant services, self-service restaurant services, take-out restaurant service,” according to a filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The move seems like the realization of one of Elon Musk’s long-time projects, as in January 2018 he tweeted, “Gonna put an old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in LA.”

Electrek reported at the time that Tesla had applied for permits to build a restaurant and Supercharger station in Santa Monica.

And this April, replying to a tweet about “savage line outside Tesla supercharger,” Musk tweeted, “Major new Supercharger station coming to Santa Monica soon! Hoping to have 50’s diner & 100 best movie clips playing too. Thanks Santa Monica city!”

The diner aspect may be why Tesla has applied for a food-based trademark, which is not standard procedure for most restaurants, according to Bloomberg, as trademarks are generally set forth for brands planning to start a franchise or go national. It’s a move that indicates plans for big growth, Steven Kamali, a hospitality investor, tells Bloomberg.

“Sophisticated investors often secure intellectual property by filing for a trademark,” Kamali told Bloomberg. “It helps deter others from impeding on their mark and ultimately competing with them. It also signals that they anticipate large-scale growth with the proposed brand and concept.”

