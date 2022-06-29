Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Business

Tesla Lays Off 200 Autopilot Employees After Musk Warned of Job Cuts

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock (12920948pr)Elon MuskCostume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: An Anthology of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 02 May 2022.
Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock / Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock

Tesla has laid off 200 employees, many of which are hourly workers. This comes on the heels of CEO Elon Musk saying last week that while the company would reduce its workforce by 10% over the next three months, hourly staff would still be expected to grow.

See: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job
More: 8 Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $20 Per Hour

According to CNBC, Tesla is closing its office in San Mateo, California, where employees worked on its Autopilot team — improving the company’s driver-assistance systems. The closure eliminates about 200 jobs.

Bonus Offer: Earn up to $1,500 by opening a Citi Priority Account with required activities.

Employees at the San Mateo office “were tasked with evaluating customer vehicle data related to the Autopilot driver-assistance features and performing so-called data labeling,” according to Bloomberg. Many of the staff were reportedly data annotation specialists, all of which are hourly positions.

Employees will be paid in full for the next two months, and were asked to immediately leave their laptops and badges at their desks, CNBC reported. The severance packages are expected to include compensation based on years served at the company and an additional two months of benefits, extending coverage through Oct. 31.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Last week, Musk had clarified how many employees at Tesla would be losing their jobs, following comments he made earlier this month about staff reduction.

Small Business Spotlight 2022: Nominate Your Favorite Small Biz by July 25

Speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum on June 21, Musk said his electric vehicle (EV) company’s workforce would be reduced by 10% over the next three months. However, he claimed that the overall headcount reduction would only be around 3.5% because hourly staff numbers are still expected to grow, as GOBankingRates previously reported.

Bonus Offer: Find a Checking Account that Fits Your Lifestyle. $100 Bonus Offer for New Checking Account Customers.

“We grew very fast on the salaried side,” Musk said at the Qatar Economic Forum. “A year from now, I think our headcount will be higher in salaried and hourly workers, but for now the reduction will be 3% to 3.5%.”

Earlier this month, Musk said he had a “super bad feeling” about the economy in an internal email to Tesla execs. At the time he wrote, “Tesla will be reducing salaried headcount by 10% as we have become overstaffed in many areas. Note, this does not apply to anyone actually building cars, battery packs or installing sloe. Hourly headcount will increase.”

Make Your Money Work Better for You

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts of June 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.