Uber Acquires Postmates and 14 Other Biggest Business Moves of 2020

On July 6, Uber and Postmates announced that they had reached an agreement for the ride-share company to acquire Postmates for $2.65 billion in an all-stock transaction.

“Uber and Postmates have long shared a belief that platforms like ours can power much more than just food delivery — they can be a hugely important part of local commerce and communities, all the more important during crises like COVID-19,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a news release. “We’re thrilled to welcome Postmates to the Uber family as we innovate together to deliver better experiences for consumers, delivery people and merchants across the country.”

This multibillion-dollar acquisition is just one of several big money moves businesses have made this year.