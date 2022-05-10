Want to Make Money in the Metaverse? Here Are Some Classes You Can Take

Job opportunities in the metaverse continue to grow, according to a study from job search engine Adzuna as reported by GOBankingRates. The study showed job listings on the platform as being up 379% since Oct. 2021. Skilled professionals ranging from engineers and architects to marketers and creatives can find metaverse-based jobs. However, landing the gig may require some specialized training beyond one’s existing professional degrees and credentials.

First, you’ll want to learn the basics of doing business in the metaverse. Depending on your field, you may need to embrace specialty platforms and tech tools in order to create 3D environments in the metaverse. You may also want to learn the fundamentals of cryptocurrency, which is the currency of choice in the metaverse.

Forbes recently shared some of the best free courses to help would-be metaverse workers, professionals and entrepreneurs get up to speed on the rapidly evolving technology. Best of all, many of the courses are free — or offered at a very low price point — from Udemy, Coursera, and other online education platforms.

Udemy Courses on the Metaverse

A quick look at Udemy’s metaverse-focused course offerings reveals masterclasses on the basics of metaverse operations as well as classes on metaverse environment development, real estate investing, and NFTs.

Here are some of our top picks based on their low price, top ratings, and broad-scope curricula:

A to Z Complete Metaverse Master Course, by Ibozi Training.

Complete Metaverse Course: Everything about AR, VR, and NFTs, by Navdeep Yadav.

Metaverse Fundamentals: Blockchain, Cryptocurrency and NFTs, by George Levy and Joan Amengual.

Metaverse Masterclass — Learn Everything about the Metaverse, by Henrique Centieiro.

Metaverse Platforms — Full Guide Walkthrough Tutorial — 2022, by Learning Hub.

Virtual Real Estate Investing in the Metaverse, by Terry Winters.

Coursera Courses on the Metaverse

A search for metaverse-specific courses on the Coursera platform doesn’t yield many results, however, the platform does offer courses on adjacent skillsets — including classes on digital design, virtual reality, and augmented reality. The courses are produced by accredited universities and many offer certificates to students upon completion.

Here are a few top-rated options.

Digital Fashion Innovation Specialization, by Sean Chiles and Leslie Holden.

Virtual Reality Specialization, by Dr. Sylvia Xueni Pan and Professor Marco Gillies.

SkillShare Courses on the Metaverse

SkillShare offers a wide range of courses (for both beginners and advanced students) on topics related to NFTs, crypto investing, and metaverse basics.

Developing Metaverse: Create your first VR app in Unreal Engine, by Dmitry Vasilyev.

Introduction to the Metaverse & How to Invest In It, by Ali Matar.

Metaverse Fundamentals: The Complete Metaverse Course, by Dan Dan.

Web3 Crash Course, by Josh Snow.

How to Choose the Right Metaverse Courses

When you’re picking a class or two concerning the metaverse, you’ll want to look at the ratings for each class, as well as decide if the class is within your budget.

You also want to consider the overall time commitment. You can opt for high-value courses that deliver many hours of education for a low price. By contrast, you may want a faster class that you can complete over just a few days if you are pressed for time.

Take a look at the level of the class — does it match your understanding of the metaverse right now, meeting you where you are at and allowing you to enhance your knowledge?

The information is out there, and once you learn the basics with online courses the next step could be attending classes about the metaverse within the metaverse. Many experts say eLearning is one of the industries — like gaming, retail, and real estate — that stands to benefit from metaverse capabilities in the near future.

