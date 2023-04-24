Categories

Banking

Investing

Credit Cards

Loans

Retirement

Saving & Spending

Trending

Hubs

Financially Savvy Female

GEN Z:
The Future of Finance

Economy Explained

Retirement at Any Age
Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Business

When Will Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Close As Company Files For Bankruptcy?

David Nadelle

By David Nadelle

Flowood, MS - January 2023: Bed Bath & Beyond is a chain of retail merchandise stores selling bedding, bathroom, kitchen, and home décor.
CRobertson / Getty Images

After fighting to fend off bankruptcy for months, home furnishings retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. announced that it has filed for Chapter 11 proceedings and will be closing all its 360 stores.

See: 5 Brand-New Items at Dollar Tree That Cost Way More at Target
Find: How To Build a Financial Plan From Zero

In a press statement released on Apr. 23, the beleaguered big box store indicated it is conducting a search for interested investors to keep the company going past the liquidation process. However, as Consumer Affairs reported, the company will begin shuttering stores on Wednesday, Apr. 26.  

More From Your Money: Choose a high-interest saving, checking, CD, or investing account from our list of top banks to start saving today.

Bed Bath & Beyond also announced that the bankruptcy affects its 120 buybuy Baby stores, the infant and toddler merchandise retailer it acquired in 2007.

When Will Bed Bath & Beyond Close Its Stores?

Until business at Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy Baby is concluded, the company’s store locations and websites will remain open to serve the public. Customers will be able to return and exchange purchases through May 24 for purchases made before Apr. 23 and the company will continue to accept gift cards until May 8.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

According to Quartz, attempts by Bed Bath & Beyond to stave off insolvency were futile as efforts to save the company — including a $300 million public offering of stock in March and the closing of hundreds of under-performing stores — failed. The home goods retailer managed to raise only $48.5 million of that $300 million goal as of Apr. 10.

Take Our Poll: Would You Move for a Job That Paid You a $10,000 Signing Bonus?

The company has struggled to get its quarterly revenue growth back into the black since 2019, per Quartz, and with a 40-50% drop in year-over-year sales during the last quarter of 2022 (and a debt of $5.2 billion), Bed Bath & Beyond simply couldn’t regain its financial footing. Amid poor performance and strong competition, its stock price has steadily dropped since the pandemic, finally falling to a record low of 31 cents earlier this month, per Forbes.

“Millions of customers have trusted us through the most important milestones in their lives — from going to college to getting married, settling into a new home to having a baby,” said president and CEO Sue Gove. “Our teams have worked with incredible purpose to support and strengthen our beloved banners, Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy Baby.”

“We deeply appreciate our associates, customers, partners, and the communities we serve, and we remain steadfastly determined to serve them throughout this process,” Gove added. “We will continue working diligently to maximize value for the benefit of all stakeholders.” 

Make Your Money Work Better for You

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work Better for You

About the Author

David Nadelle

David Nadelle

David Nadelle is a freelance editor and writer based in Ottawa, Canada. After working in the energy industry for 18 years, he decided to change careers in 2016 and concentrate full-time on all aspects of writing. He recently completed a technical communication diploma and holds previous university degrees in journalism, sociology and criminology. David has covered a wide variety of financial and lifestyle topics for numerous publications and has experience copywriting for the retail industry.
Learn More

In Case You Missed It

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

1pximage