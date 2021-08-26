Women-Owned Small Businesses To Support On Women’s Equality Day

It’s Women’s Equality Day! Today, we celebrate the Nineteenth Amendment, which was adopted in 1920 and prohibited denying the right to vote to people based on their sex.

Women’s Equality Day was first celebrated in 1971, following the Women’s Strike for Equality, which petitioned for equality in the workforce and free childcare, among other women’s rights issues.

You can support women by shopping at women-owned businesses across the country. Below are just a few of many to choose from.

The Plus Bus Boutique

If you’re looking for plus-sized clothes that are also sustainable, you’ve found it. Jen Wilder and Marcy Guevara-Prete started The Plus Bus in 2015 and offer a wide range of styles and sizes, specializing in plus sizing. In addition to clothes and accessories, the Plus Bus also has a blog highlighting moments in fashion and pop culture.

PerfBaby

PerfBaby offers all-natural, organic, fragrance free, and vegan skincare products for babies and children. Felicia Osbourne started the company after seeing many of her young son’s skincare items included chemicals. She made her own natural products in her kitchen, and the rest is history.

The Noble Brand Candle Co.

Sydney Noble launched The Noble Brand Candle Co. in 2016, and now offers an impressive selection of fragrances. Candles are recommended to you based on a quiz that takes your preferences into account to find the perfect scent.

DAMA Wines

DAMA is a winery in Walla Walla, Washington. Founded by Mary Derby, the award-winning winery caters to women and offers a variety of “alluring, approachable, and dangerously beautiful” wines.

Pix Perfect

Pix Perfect gives kids and adults alike the opportunity to create sparkling art pieces. Using sequin pixels and a pixel board, customers can design their own pattern, or make a replica of one in the design guide. Pix Perfect is STEM-Authenticated, offering kids a fun way to teach kids engineering skills. Artist Lisa Keyworth started the company in Michigan in 2014 after making a 60 square foot Marilyn Monroe piece out of pixel sequins herself.

Green Mustache

VanTrang Manges started Green Mustache to showcase the power of plant-based snacks. Each snack is organic and includes nutrient dense, leafy greens. Every item is gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan, too.

The Honey Pot Company

The Honey Pot Company specializes in plant-based feminine care products. Nothing sold has toxins, artificial fragrance, or anything synthetic and everything is clinically-tested and gynecologist-approved. Bea Dixon founded the company after suffering health issues due to ingredients in feminine products and wanted to create a natural alternative. The website offers a quiz so you can get specialized products that suit your needs.

Miss Jessie’s

Sisters ​​Miko and Titi Branch founded Miss Jessie’s in 2004. Miss Jessie’s caters to curly hair and the website offers styling crèmes, moisturizers, and deep conditioning treatments. Additionally, Miss Jessie’s is also a salon that specializes in styling for those with naturally curly hair.

Crooked Water Spirits

Heather Manley is the founder of the Minneapolis-based distillery that specializes in non-traditional vodkas, gins, bourbons, apple brandy and ready to pour cocktails. Since its opening in 2013, Crooked Water has snagged multiple awards for their spirits and can be found in 500+ liquor stores nationwide in addition to their online store.

Francine Collections

Francine Collections designs bags with women in mind. Francine Farkas Sears created the company with both fashion and function in mind. Each bag has the style to make a statement, with the organization so it’s incredibly useful to anyone who carries it. Francine Collections also prides itself on offering well-made products at affordable prices.

Zip My Dress

The age old problem of being alone without someone to zip you up in the back is solved with this women-owned business. Zip My Dress provides a zipper puller to pull up the zipper on the back of a dress. Cory Harris invented the product in 2011 and Zip My Dress has gone on to win awards and be featured in multiple publications.

Sweet Loren’s

Founded by Loren Brill, Sweet Loren’s makes edible cookie dough using clean foods and ingredients. Sweets are gluten-free, vegan, nut free and kosher. Sweet Loren’s is available in the refrigerated dough area of over 10,000 grocery stores throughout the U.S.

