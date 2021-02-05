$1.9 Trillion Stimulus Package Passes Senate with Kamala Harris’ Tie-Breaking Vote

Greg Nash/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock / Greg Nash/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

After an all-night Senate session, early Friday morning lawmakers in Congress voted to pass President Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package. The budget bill passed by a vote of 51-to-50, split across party lines, according to the Washington Post. Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote. With such a closely divided Congress, is this a sign of things to come?

See: US Adds 49,000 Jobs in January, But There’s Still Risk of a ‘Double-Dip Recession’

Explore: Never Got Your Stimulus Check? Claim It on Your Taxes

The bill did not pass without much scrutiny, debate, and what the Washington Post deemed, “a chaotic process known as a ‘vote-a-rama.'” Congress considered, and voted on, 45 amendments that were part of the bill, including legislation on minimum wage, extended unemployment benefits, who will receive stimulus payments, and school funding, among other topics, the Washington Post reports.

Just after 5:00 a.m., @VP Kamala Harris is in the chair to break 50-50 ties as the vote-a-rama is coming to a close. They’ve been going since 2:30 p.m. Thursday — 15 hours and counting. pic.twitter.com/8ZDQ7S0dRZ

— Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) February 5, 2021

Provisions of the Bill

If the bill passes by the House of Representatives and Biden signs it, provisions include:

Make Your Money Work for You

A five-year phase-in of a $15 minimum wage

$130 billion in aid to schools to assist reopening efforts

$160 billion for vaccine roll-out, expanded COVID-19 testing, and other funding for the healthcare sector

Enhanced unemployment benefits extended through September 2021

An additional $1,400 in stimulus money to many Americans

Explore: 59% of Americans Say They Will Use Their Stimulus Money for This Necessity

See the Split: No Compromise on Stimulus Plan for Biden and the GOP – See the Divide on Checks, Vaccines and More

Who Will Get a Stimulus Check?

If you received a payment in the first or second round of stimulus money, however, there’s no guarantee you’ll receive one this time. A bi-partisan amendment introduced by Senators Joe Manchin III and Susan Collins sought to limit stimulus payments to lower-to-moderate income individuals and families, although the amendment did not specify how the Internal Revenue Service would define “upper-income taxpayers,” according to the Post’s report.

Early this morning I was proud to watch VP Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote to push forward necessary aid to help get us through this pandemic. This never would have been possible without the people of Georgia. This is what democracy looks like.

— Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) February 5, 2021

Make Your Money Work for You

How Soon Could the Stimulus Package Go into Effect?

The resolution is moving along through a budget reconciliation process, which requires only a simple majority to pass, rather than 60 votes. It is now moving to the House of Representatives for a vote.

The U.S. House of Representatives approved a separate budget measure on Wednesday but has to vote again on the Senate’s bill, CNBC reports. The House plans to move quickly, perhaps voting within the day. That’s when Congress will begin writing the specifics of the bill and push it through Senate with a simple majority.

See: Biden Prioritizes Schools, Childcare, Small Business with $2.04 Trillion COVID Strategy Plan

Find: Biden Unfreezes Billions in Federal Spending, Reversing Trump’s Final Days’ Actions

Democrats hope to see the relief package signed by mid-March, when the expanded unemployment benefits approved in December expire.

More From GOBankingRates: