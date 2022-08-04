GO in the Know: Social Security’s Future for Millennials & Top Financial News for August 4

Today offers so many reasons to celebrate — it’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, IPA Day, White Wine Day, Single Working Women’s Day, and even Hooray for Kids Day. But before you cheers to some or all of these, make sure you are in the know of the top financial stories of the day. Cheers!

The Big Lead: Social Security Solvency Could Lead to Lower Benefits for Millennials

According to a Social Security expert, millennials should be particularly concerned about having their benefits significantly reduced, and should use a recent 80% benefit projection amount as the basis for their retirement income planning.

Business Spotlight: Dollar General

Dollar General recently announced plans to increase fresh produce options at 10 of its locations in Little Rock, Arkansas. This news coincides with Dollar General’s recent strategy to place fresh produce in up to 10,000 of its stores over the next several years.

That’s Interesting: Get Paid To Sleep?

Have you ever lost sleep looking for a job? Well rest easy, now you can sleep and get paid for it. Casper, the mattress and bedding company, is looking for elite sleepers who can power nap.

Bonus: Top 5 Dream Jobs To Apply For Right Now

There are some very interesting jobs to be snatched up — some of which could be deemed “dream jobs” that hardly feel like work at all. Here are five such opportunities GOBankingRates uncovered that have applications open right now.

