GO in the Know: Homebuyers Leaving These Big Cities & Top Financial News for July 26

July is flying by, but don’t let the top financial stories of the day do the same.

The Big Lead: Top 10 US Cities Homebuyers Are Leaving

The housing market has been slowing down because of higher mortgages, interest rates and a red-hot inflation. Now, new homebuyers are also choosing to relocate as housing costs are becoming too excessive in certain cities.

See the full list here

SNAP Spotlight: Instacart

Americans who receive SNAP benefits now have a lot more options to make online grocery purchases via Instacart. The platform said SNAP EBT card payments can now be used to buy groceries on its app in 10 additional states.

Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: Wall Street Can’t Agree Over Impact of Fed’s Future Rate Hikes

While an additional 75 basis point rate increase is widely anticipated at the close of the FOMC meeting on July 27, Wall Street strategists have divergent views about what the future holds for inflation and the markets.

Read the full story here

Bonus: Why Vacation Homes Are a Surprisingly Good Investment During a Bear Market

For many, a bear market means a drop in investments and retirement funds. But there are some ways to make money during this time of flux, including investing in real estate — in particular, a vacation home.

Read the full story here

