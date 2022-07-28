GO in the Know: Can You Collect Social Security and Work Full Time & Top Financial News for July 28

The Big Lead: Can You Collect Social Security at 66 and Still Work Full Time?

Whenever possible, it’s always best to wait until you reach full retirement age before collecting Social Security retirement benefits because your monthly payment will be higher. However, just because you start collecting benefits, that doesn’t mean you have to stop working full-time.

Business Spotlight: JetBlue Buys Spirit To Create Fifth Largest US Airline

Ending months of back and forth, JetBlue acquired Spirit on July 28, which had terminated the deal with Frontier a few hours earlier. The acquisition creates the nation’s fifth largest airline.

That’s Interesting: Here’s Why the Price of Beef Is Skyrocketing

According to Vox, beef has increased by nearly 15% from April 2021 to April 2022. The American Farm Bureau Federation put those estimates even higher, reporting that people looking to buy meat for summer barbecues can expect a 17% price hike this year. And that’s a big pressure on many, as 2019 USDA data showed individuals consume roughly 55 pounds of beef annually.

Bonus: How To Retire Happy

How can you retire happy and make your retirement wishes come true? Here are 9 tips to get you started on a happy retirement.

