Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

GO in the Know: Can You Collect Social Security and Work Full Time & Top Financial News for July 28

Heather Taylor

By Heather Taylor

GO in the Know 4
Obradovic / iStock.com

Only one day stands between you and that FriYAY feeling! You’ve totally got this, but first let’s check in on some of today’s top financial stories.

The Big Lead: Can You Collect Social Security at 66 and Still Work Full Time?

Whenever possible, it’s always best to wait until you reach full retirement age before collecting Social Security retirement benefits because your monthly payment will be higher. However, just because you start collecting benefits, that doesn’t mean you have to stop working full-time.

Bonus Offer: Open a new Citi Priority Account by 1/9/23 and earn up to a $2,000 cash bonus after completing required activities.

Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: JetBlue Buys Spirit To Create Fifth Largest US Airline

Ending months of back and forth, JetBlue acquired Spirit on July 28, which had terminated the deal with Frontier a few hours earlier. The acquisition creates the nation’s fifth largest airline.

Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: Here’s Why the Price of Beef Is Skyrocketing

According to Vox, beef has increased by nearly 15% from April 2021 to April 2022. The American Farm Bureau Federation put those estimates even higher, reporting that people looking to buy meat for summer barbecues can expect a 17% price hike this year. And that’s a big pressure on many, as 2019 USDA data showed individuals consume roughly 55 pounds of beef annually.

Make Your Money Work for You

Read the full story here

Bonus: How To Retire Happy

How can you retire happy and make your retirement wishes come true? Here are 9 tips to get you started on a happy retirement.

Read the full story here

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

About the Author

Heather Taylor

Heather Taylor

Heather Taylor is a senior finance writer for GOBankingRates. She is also the head writer and brand mascot enthusiast for PopIcon, Advertising Week’s blog dedicated to brand mascots. She has been published on HelloGiggles, Business Insider, The Story Exchange, Brit + Co, Thrive Global, and more media outlets. 

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts of July 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.