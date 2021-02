The COVID-19 Unemployment Story in Your State

As it became clear in early 2020 that the virus wasn’t going away, the indications kept piling up that things were bad and getting worse. The point of no return, however, came in April, when the national unemployment rate more than tripled from 4.4% to 14.8%. That incredible evaporation of millions of jobs in a single month was unprecedented and could have been an economic extinction-level event. In some places, the numbers were even worse — but in other places, they were much better. Just as the virus affected every state differently and at different times, the unemployment situation varied dramatically from state to state as well.

To find out exactly how each state’s labor market fared during the year of the virus, GOBankingRates used the Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find several key pieces of information for each state, the District of Columbia and the United States as a whole. Those data points included each state’s unemployment rate for every month of the year, how it changed year over year, the month when unemployment peaked and how that peak compared to the jobless rate at the end of the year in December.