What Metaverse Job Opportunities Are Available at Nike, Disney and More?

If you haven’t found your dream job in the real world, you might consider looking in the metaverse. Top companies like Nike, Disney and Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, have all posted job ads looking for people to help with media, content and creative assets in the metaverse.

Meta seems to be leading the pack, according to Business Insider, with 103 metaverse-specific job listings on its website. In late 2021, Facebook had issued a press release stating it was looking to hire 10,000 people in Europe over the next five years for metaverse-specific job roles.

Many of the jobs in the metaverse will be for highly skilled individuals, including engineers and developers who can build groundbreaking metaverse infrastructure and new technologies. Other roles will involve content creation, including designing and placing ads. Of course, the metaverse will also require executives, managers, and people to fill strategic roles, just as organizations do in the real world. Since many companies, including Meta, are viewing metaverse activities as a separate branch of their company, they will need accountants, finance officers, marketing executives, project managers and more.

Business Insider shared a list of top companies currently hiring for metaverse jobs, along with a sampling of the job listings from each company. You can visit each company’s careers page on their website for more information or to apply.

Meta — finance associate; director, technical program management; engineering intern

Microsoft — Senior program manager – mixed reality; senior design strategist; software engineer; 3D environment art manger; principle UX strategist

Roblox — Technical sourcer – metaverse avatars and game engines; senior graphics engineer; senior products manager, ads; senior gameplay engineer

Nike — Director of metaverse engineering; principle innovation engineer; virtual material designer; expert innovation program manager – blockchain

Disney — Product design manager; digital creative; director sales and marketing

Gucci — Web3 manager

