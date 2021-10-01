Advertiser Disclosure
Target Will Hire 30,000 Supply Chain Professionals — Here’s How Company Perks Could Benefit You

By Vance Cariaga

Target Wages, Edison, USA - 16 Nov 2018
Julio Cortez / AP / iStock.com

Target announced a major hiring initiative on Thursday as the big box retailer said it will add 30,000 new supply chain jobs, just a month after rival Walmart announced a similar move.

In an announcement on its website, Target said it will hire across a wide variety of supply-chain roles, including managers, warehouse workers  and operational support staff. Like many retailers, Target needs the extra staff to overcome global supply chain problems tied to the COVID-19 pandemic — especially as the holidays approach.

As mentioned, Walmart said it would hire 20,000 new workers last month to help meet demand and overcome supply chain challenges. The world’s largest retailer also rolled out numerous perks to attract applicants, including higher pay, discounted medical coverage, cash bonuses and free tuition.

Target is doing much the same thing. Here are a few of the company perks that have been offered over the past year:

  • Debt-free education assistance: As Target noted in an August announcement, more than 340,000 full- and part-time employees have access to free undergraduate and associates degrees, certificates, bootcamp programs, textbooks and course fees. These are all covered for programs in the debt-free network through Target’s partnership with education and upskilling platform Guild Education. The partnership provides access to more than 250 business-aligned programs from over 40 schools, colleges and universities.
  • Bonuses: In January, Target said it would give $500 bonuses to all hourly employees in stores, distribution centers, headquarters and field-based offices. In addition, store directors, executive team leaders and salaried Distribution Center leaders qualified for bonuses ranging from $1,000 to $2,000.
  • Recognition bonuses: In July, front-line employees who worked in stores, distribution centers and U.S.-based headquarters were given $200 recognition bonuses to show appreciation for their work during the pandemic.
  • Pandemic benefits: Both employees and customers have been offered COVID-19 vaccines at CVS locations within Target stores.

With multiple retailers including Amazon continuing to hire in droves to meet demand and prepare for the holiday season, would you consider taking on the work as a means of supplemental income?

Last updated: October 1, 2021

