Tyson Offers Employees Free Tuition

Tyson Foods
Tyson has added its name to a growing list of companies — including Taco Bell, Amazon, and PepsiCo — that are offering employees tuition assistance or free college tuition. The Fortune 500 food supplier announced that it is dedicating $60 million so that 120,000 employees can pursue continuing education for free.

Programs includes master’s, undergraduate and associate college degrees, as well as career certificates and literacy and technology programs, Fortune reported.

Tyson Foods has reportedly expanded its existing Upward Academy program to include access to more than 175 programs from roughly 35 university and education providers. Workers can qualify for free tuition, as well as books and fees, on their first day of employment. Tyson has partnered with Guild to sponsor the program.

Employees access qualified programs through Guild’s Learning Marketplace to choose from courses, degrees and certification programs ranging from operations and agriculture to sustainability, manufacturing and automation. Fortune reported that the program also includes executive education certificate programs in leadership and management, technology and business. ESL and literacy programs are also available.

A company spokesperson told Fortune that these fields were identified as “key business priorities” by the company.

