Enjoy Online Gaming? Turn Your Passion Into a Side Hustle With These 5 Options

Whether you’re a “Call of Duty” veteran or a quarantine no0b who’s just starting to learn, online gaming can do more than just help you pass the time. In fact, they can be a fairly lucrative endeavor with the right amount of time and practice devoted to them. In case you weren’t already aware, discover five online games below that can actually help you create a side hustle while you play.

Swagbucks

What started out as an online rewards program that awarded its members for using Swagbucks as a search engine instead of Google, Yahoo or Bing is now a way to earn money for several different things you already do online — gaming being one of them. By playing word and arcade games through their site, you earn credits known as “Swagbucks,” which you can redeem in the form of Amazon gift cards, coupon codes and more prizes. You can also simply convert the game credits into cash, transferable via PayPal.

Exodus 3000

Exodus 3000 is one of the most popular multiplayer role playing video strategy games. The game is set 1,000 years in the future when Earth is no longer a sustainable planet for human life due to a catastrophic event. All inhabitants are forced to find minerals and new currency called “Mars Dollars” through different tasks. Once a player reaches enough Mars Dollars, they can cash out in the form of real money. You get $20 for every 300,000 Mars Dollars, and another 5,000 just for signing up.

Second Life

Most online gamers already know about SecondLife considering it’s one of the biggest online gaming sites out there. The website boasts more than 2 million active members who communicate and interact with each other through their online avatars. There are all types of games you can play on the site from virtual real estate buying and selling to performing at events and rock concerts. Best of all, you can earn Linden Dollar (L$) along the way, which can be transferred into cash.

Classic Rummy

If you enjoy playing rummy, this one’s definitely for you. This online portal is pretty straightforward, allowing players to bet against others online for real, cold hard cash.

PaidGamePlayer.com

Are you constantly playing Family Feud or Bejeweled? Well, here’s how to make it work for you financially. On this platform, you can play your favorite game show or cellphone games against other online players — and get paid for it. The objective is to make your way to the winner’s circle in each camp where you get prize money for winning the competition.

According to their website, $250,000 in cash and lucrative prizes are given out each day. You can also earn money on their site by taking surveys, reviewing games and trying out different products.

