How Rich Is Angelina Jolie?

On June 4, Angelina Jolie turns 47. Along with being an award-winning actress, Jolie is a successful film director, renowned humanitarian and one of the world’s most powerful women. A Hollywood starlet since beginning her film career in the ’90s, Jolie is among the richest actresses of all time.

Learn about Angelina Jolie’s exciting life and the secrets behind her impressive wealth.

Angelina Jolie Net Worth: $120 Million

Like many celebrities, Angelina Jolie has earned a hefty sum of cash from endorsement deals, including a $12 million contract with St. John and a $10 million deal with Louis Vuitton. However, Jolie’s $120 million net worth is primarily owed to her work in the film industry.

Despite her impressive wealth, Jolie reportedly described herself as being “quite responsible about money” in a 2014 CNBC interview. Moreover, she is known for making modest financial decisions, such as flying coach with her family in 2015 and driving a Lexus LS 460 F — worth an estimated $90,000 — in 2013.

Still, Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt showed a willingness to splurge on their hobbies and interests when they were together. Along with purchasing a $335,000 Cirrus SR22 jet, the couple shelled out for Virgin Galactic tickets to outer space, which reportedly cost $250,000 each.

Jolie consistently appears on Forbes’ list of the top 10 highest-paid actresses. In 2015, she earned $15 million, which placed her at No. 7 on the list.

Angelina Jolie Movies

Angelina Jolie commands hefty sums for her acting skills. While top actresses generally earn between $10 million and $20 million per movie, according to Forbes, Jolie received $33 million to star in Disney’s “Maleficent,” although she hadn’t been on-screen for almost four years prior.

Her earning power is due in part to an ability to pull off diverse roles, ranging from her Oscar-winning portrayal of a psychiatric patient in “Girl, Interrupted” to her role as action heroine in “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.” Jolie is also highly paid because of her success in drawing foreign viewers to theaters.

In its opening weekend, “Maleficent” earned $70 million in North America compared to $100 million abroad, reported Time. “The Tourist” earned 75 percent of its $280 million overseas, according to Forbes. Time said Jolie’s movies had netted $4.88 billion globally as of 2014.

More recently, Jolie provided the voice for Tigress in “Kung Fu Panda 3,” which was released in January 2016 and grossed $41.28 million domestically in its opening weekend. Additionally, the star has been spending time on the other side of the camera.

Jolie wrote, directed and starred in “By the Sea” opposite Brad Pitt. She also directed the World War II drama “Unbroken,” which brought in $15.6 million its first day, making it the third-best Christmas Day opening of all-time, according to USA Today.

Angelina Jolie’s Personal Life

While Angelina Jolie’s life might appear perfect, the actress has had her share of trials. Jolie suffered a period of depression during which she cut herself, according to People. The actress has now also endured three failed marriages, including with Pitt.

Additionally, Jolie has experienced some serious health issues in recent years. After discovering she has a gene that increases her risk of developing cancer, she opted to have a preventative mastectomy in 2014. She went on to have her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed.

Despite her personal struggles, Jolie has gone to great lengths to help others. A well-known humanitarian, Jolie serves as a Special Envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. In addition to donating more than $5 million to the agency, she wrote a book based on her early experiences with refugees, the proceeds of which go to the UNHCR.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Children

Jolie adopted her son Maddox, now a college student, from Cambodia in 2002. He was the first of a brood that would grow to six — five of whom now are teenagers. She adopted daughter Zahara from Ethiopia in 2005 and son Pax from Vietnam in 2007.

Pitt legally adopted all three children. In addition, Jolie gave birth to their first biological child, Shiloh, in 2006, and the twins Knox and Vivienne completed the Jolie-Pitt family in 2008. Jolie appears to be close to all six kids, and their sibling bond seems strong, too.

“They’re pretty great people,” Jolie told People in November 2021, “and because there’s so many of them, I think they’ve had a very significant effect on each other.”

She continued, “I have six very individual human beings in my home. I am so excited about all the different stages and feelings and curiosities that they go through. Why wouldn’t you be? We’re supposed to help them figure out who they are. And you can’t figure out who they are if you don’t enthusiastically develop with them.”

As the children have gotten older, they have joined their mom in significant moments, including film premieres and humanitarian missions.

