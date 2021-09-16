Advertiser Disclosure
How Rich Is Elizabeth Olsen?

Michelle Tompkins

By Michelle Tompkins

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (12921747h)Cast member Elizabeth Olsen arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," on at El Capitan TheatreLA Premiere of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness", Los Angeles, United States - 02 May 2022.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock / Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Elizabeth Olsen is an American actress who has achieved fame as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Universe. She will be appearing in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” which comes out May 6, 2022.

Olsen began acting when she was 4 years old with her first participation in TV movie, “How the West Was Fun,” which starred her sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley, however she took 17 years off before re-embarking on her acting career. In 2014, she began her tenure as Wanda in an uncredited role in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” before fully joining the team in 2015 hit “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” She also appeared in “Avengers: Endgame” in 2019. 

These films had worldwide earnings of $1.15 billion, $2 billion, and close to $2.8 billion, respectively, according to BoxOfficeMojo.com.

In 2021, she carried her own Disney+ miniseries “WandaVision,” where she continues to portray Wanda with a premise of her life with her synthezoid husband, Vision. The performance earned her Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominations.

Her work in this billion dollar cinematic universe has brought Olsen’s net worth to $11 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Early Life and Career

Elizabeth Chase Olsen was the fourth child born to Jamie and Dave Olsen in Sherman Oaks, California on February 16, 1989. Her older sisters were already celebrities, playing Michelle Tanner on the ABC series “Full House.” While she participated in a few professional projects, she spent her childhood mostly in amateur acting ventures such as acting classes and music theater camp. 

She attended Campbell Hall School in Studio City, California and went on to attend New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.  While there she participated in other acting classes, worked on off-Broadway productions and even spent a semester at the Moscow Art Theatre School in Russia. She graduated from NYU in 2013. 

In 2011, she made a name for herself in the film “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” according to IMDb, for which she received critical acclaim and won multiple awards. Her next film “Silent House” was not as well-received, although her performance was once again praised. This led to roles in several independent films and a steady acting career.

Additional Work

In addition to her work as Wanda, she’s kept busy bolstering her career with other projects. In 2015, she starred as Hank Williams’ wife in the biopic “Saw the Light,” and two years later, starred in the neo-Western “Wild River,” which earned $45 million at the box office.

She has also appeared in “Liberal Arts,” “Godzilla,” and “Ingrid Goes West.” She also starred and served as the executive producer in the TV series “Sorry for Your Loss.”

Personal Life

Olsen met Milo Greene vocalist, Robbie Arnett in 2016. The pair were engaged three years later and married in June 2021. They live in Richmond, London, England.

As Disney+ continues to create shows in the MCU centered around the “multiverse” concept, it wouldn’t be strange to find Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch making magic on the streaming service again.

Dawn Alcott contributed to writing this article.

Michelle Tompkins

Michelle Tompkins

Michelle Tompkins is an award-winning media, PR and crisis communications professional with more than 15 years of experience covering traditional and new media topics. She is currently a communications strategist and writer, as well as the author of College Prowler: Guidebook for Columbia University — her alma mater where she earned a B.A. in film studies. Michelle’s primary topics of interest are arts & entertainment (TV, humor, theater and classic films are favorites), food and lifestyle. She also covers general news, business, beauty, gift guides and medical/health-related stories. Michelle also has a passion for conducting interviews with all sorts of interesting people. When not working or watching too much TV, she is a skilled home cook specializing in Puerto Rican and Southern cuisine, loves in-home entertaining and trivia/games nights, sipping Jack Daniels on the rocks and cheering for the San Francisco Giants.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.