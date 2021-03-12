How Many Records Have These Top Grammy Nominees Sold?

Receiving even one career Grammy nomination is a very big deal. However, some of the music industry’s most gifted artists, producers and composers have earned several dozen nods.

Read: Bestselling Grammy Winners of All Time

Seriously talented, these professionals have churned out hit after hit, because they’re just that good. Fans also can’t get enough of their work, driving their total record sales to an equally remarkable level.

The 63rd Grammy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 14, celebrating the top music industry talent of the year in 83 categories. However, this is also a time to honor professionals most repeatedly recognized by the Recording Academy over the years, as their contributions have helped shaped entire genres.

Collecting Grammy nominations and selling millions of records isn’t an easy task, but these iconic artists, producers and composers make it appear effortless. Keep reading to learn how many records top Grammy nominees have sold throughout their illustrious careers.