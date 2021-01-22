How Rich Is Adele as ’30’ Is Released?

Shutterstock / Shutterstock

Adele, 33, the beloved English singer/songwriter, redefined how to show the world what comes next. After teasing audiences with her new single “Easy on Me,” she took it a notch further by giving a special performance of her new album, titled “30,” at a televised, yet intimate, concert at Griffith Observatory. Not a bad way to make an impression.

See: The Bestselling Albums of All Time

Find: Should You Refinance Now With the Low Mortgage Rates?

This event took place at sunset, in front of a select group of friends and fans, many of whom are celebrities, intermingling a song performance with a one-on-one interview with Oprah Winfrey. Between the two, Adele revealed her new philosophies on life and love.

Since her mainstream emergence in 2009, Adele has achieved critical and commercial success globally. She has sold more than 120 million records for her first three albums “19,”21,” and “25,” according to celebrity news sources, amassing her a net worth of $200 million.

From 2009 to 2019, Adele brought in more than $400 million, mostly from record sales and sold-out concerts.

See: 28 of the Highest-Grossing Concert Tours of All Time

Find: Taylor Swift and 24 More of the Richest Musicians

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Adele Doesn’t ‘Care About Money’

Despite her net worth, Adele told Vanity Fair that she doesn’t care about money, which is a philosophy passed on from her British upbringing. “It’s not that important a part of my life,” she told Vanity Fair.

She said in the interview, “[M]oney makes everyone act so bizarrely. It’s like they become intimidated by it, like I’m wearing my…money.”

Awards and Accolades

She had the distinction of having the best-selling album of the 21st century, to that point, for her second studio album “21,” which was released in 2011. That album alone has sold more than 31 million copies worldwide, according to Forbes, and contained hits “Someone Like You,” “Set Fire to the Rain” and “Rolling in the Deep.”

Adele’s list of accolades is immense. So far, she has won 15 Grammys and nine Brit Awards. Just a few years after her debut, she was crowned in the top five on VH1’s Greatest Women in Music. She twice has been named one of the world’s most influential people by Time magazine. In addition, she won the Academy Award and Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song for her single “Skyfall” for the James Bond film.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

See: How Rich Are Dolly Parton and Other Past Grammy Winners?

Find: The 27 Richest Musicians in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Early Life

Adele Laurie Blue Adkins was born on May 5, 1988 to Penny Adkins and Marc Evans in London. She and her mom were abandoned by her father when Adele was only two.

When she was nine, she and her mother briefly relocated to Brighton, but they returned to South London in 1997. It was this locale that eventually inspired her to write what became her first hit song, “Hometown Glory,” when she was 16, Billboard reported. In May 2006, Adele graduated from the BRIT School for Performing Arts & Technology in Croydon. That same year, she was signed by XL Recordings.

See: 6 of the Most Expensive Music Videos and How Much It Cost to Make Them

Find: Celebrities Who Are Not as Rich as You Think

Personal Life and Real Estate

Adele met charity entrepreneur Simon Konecki in 2011, according to Yahoo Entertainment. They welcomed son Angelo James in 2012 and were wed (without a prenuptial agreement) in 2016. They officially split in April 2019.

While the details of their divorce remain private, Konecki is thought to reside in a home adjacent to hers in Beverly Hills.

Adele has been reported to own many properties, including one in Sussex, England, and two townhouses in the Kensington area of London, but she isn’t quick to divulge details about them. However, she does call California home.

See: 25 Celebrity Real Estate Moguls

Find: How Much You Need to Rank Among Hollywood’s Wealthiest Elite

Adele now owns a compound consisting of three connected estates in Beverly Hills, including the one where Konecki lives, together valued at more than $30 million, according to the New York Post.

She purchased her first California home in 2016 for $9.5 million. In 2019, Adele added a neighboring estate for $10.65 million. In May of 2021, she paid $10 million for a third home, adjacent to the other two, the Post reported.

Adele’s “30” is off to a good start. Her tune “Easy on Me” already hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart and has been streamed nearly 60 million times since its release.

More From GOBankingRates