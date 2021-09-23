How Rich Is Jimmy Kimmel?

Ray Tamarra/Soul B Photos/Shutterstock / Ray Tamarra/Soul B Photos/Shutterstock

Jimmy Kimmel is welcoming President Joe Biden in the world leader’s first in-studio late-night interview as president. Biden previously spoke to Kimmel in December 2021, in a virtual television appearance and during his campaign in September 2019.

See: How Rich Are President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris and the Wealthiest US Politicians?

Find: Melissa McCarthy and 34 Other Celebrities Who Got Rich and Famous Later in Life

Kimmel has previously hosted former presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

Jimmy Kimmel Net Worth: $50 Million

The talk show host rakes in a $15 million a year salary for the show, with an estimated net worth of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

But Kimmel doesn’t only host his talk show, he hosted the Oscars in 2017 and 2018 and the Emmys in 2019.

Kimmel reportedly earned $15,000 for hosting the Academy Awards.

He’s also no stranger to winning awards himself; in 2019 Kimmel won an Emmy for outstanding variety special (live) for “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons,'” a sitcom special he co-hosted with Norman Lear.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Early Life and Career

James “Jimmy” Kimmel was born in Brooklyn on Nov. 13, 1967. He grew up in Las Vegas and attended Arizona State University.

Out of college, Kimmel followed his passion for radio; his biggest idol since childhood has been legendary talk show host David Letterman. He had a few gigs across the West Coast before becoming “Jimmy The Sports Guy” for The Kevin & Bean Show, a morning show for Los Angeles’ KROQ radio station, in 1994. His ABC biography cheekily states he was “fired from stations in Phoenix, Seattle, Tampa and Tucson” before his luck changed as he found notoriety as “Jimmy the Sports Guy,” a recurring character on the morning show.

The 53-year-old’s big career moment started in 1999 as a co-host for Comedy Central’s game show “Win Ben Stein’s Money.” Later that year, Kimmel won a Daytime Emmy for best game show host.

Producing and Hosting Career

Kimmel went on to form Jackhole Industries production company with his long-time friends Adam Carolla and Daniel Kellison.

After pitching comedy shows to various networks, the three landed with Comedy Central in 1999 to produce and star in “The Man Show.” The show was a success, coming in as the network’s second most popular show after “South Park,” according to The New York Times. It went on for 117 episodes and ended in 2004.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

According to Biography, ABC Network sought out Jimmy Kimmel to become its latest talk show host. The show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” debuted on Jan. 26, 2003. ABC has continued to renew its contract with Kimmel, in 2012 switching his time slot to compete against NBC’s “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.”

He also co-created and executive-produced the cult-favorite MTV2 series “The Andy Milonakis Show” and Comedy Central’s “Crank Yankers” (2002-2007), which was revived in 2019 and is still on air, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The revival show was produced under Kimmel’s production company, Kimmelot Production Company, which he launched with entrepreneur and producer Brent Montgomery in 2018, according to Deadline.

Acting Cameos and Other Ventures

Besides hosting the 2007 ESPY Awards with basketball player Lebron James, Kimmel has a few other unique gigs under his belt, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

He has done voice work for many animated films such as “The Boss Baby,” “Paw Patrol: The Movie,” “Teen Titans Go! To The Movies,” “Garfield” and “The Smurfs 2.” He had quick cameos in movies like “Ted 2,” “Like Mike” and the 2012 cult-classic “Project X.”

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Find: Here’s How Much Every Living US President Is Worth: Where Does Biden Rank?

Discover: The Bidens, Trumps, Obamas and More: The Wealthiest Presidential Families

In 2019, Kimmel released a children’s book titled “The Serious Goose.” Kimmel’s proceeds from book sales are donated to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) and children’s hospitals around the country.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST.

More From GOBankingRates