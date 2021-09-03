How Rich is Jason Aldean?

AFF-USA/Shutterstock / AFF-USA/Shutterstock

American country music singer and songwriter Jason Aldean is “back in the saddle” — and on the stage — with a concert tour across the U.S. that began this summer.

See: Taylor Swift, Garth Brooks and the Richest Country Star From Each State

Find: A Legendary Country Music Venue in Texas Had To Do It All To Survive the Pandemic

Aldean’s music career began in 1998, when he was performing in Atlanta, Georgia, and was discovered by a producer from Warner Chappel music. He didn’t make it big until a few years later.

Early failure didn’t stop Aldean from finding success. CelebrityNetWorth.com reports that he has won six Academy of Country Music Awards, four Billboard Music Awards and four Grammy nominations. He became the sixth artist to achieve the ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award in 2019.

In 2017, Aldean was listed as the seventh highest-earning country musician earning nearly 32.5 million dollars.

Since then, Aldean has earned anywhere from $348,500 up to $3.21 million annually, according to NetWorthBro.com.

To date, Aldean’s music, as well as his business savvy, have earned him a net worth of $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

More From Your Money

Early Life and Career

Jason Aldine Williams was born on February 28, 1977, in Macon, Georgia. Even though his parents divorced when he was a toddler, he says that both of his parents encouraged him to continue his love of music. He started performing locally as a teenager and formed a band that performed all throughout the area. It was around this time that he tweaked the spelling of his middle name and went by Jason Aldean professionally.

Aldean was signed by his first label in 1998 and moved to Nashville, Tennessee. The partnership didn’t work out — and neither did the next one.

It wasn’t until 2005, when he debuted his self-titled album, that he found success. The album went platinum and yielded three top ten singles including “Amarillo Sky,” “Hicktown” and “Why” through the label Broken Arrow Records. His second album, “Relentless” debuted number one on the country music charts and sold nearly 100,000 copies in its first week out.

His hit single “She’s Country” came out in December of 2008. His album “Wide Open” was released in 2009 and debuted at number two on the country music album charts. More hits followed. Aldean took the stage with Ludacris to perform “Dirt Road Anthem” in 2011, the same year he took home the Country Music Association Award for album of the year and was also nominated for country album of the year at the American Music Awards.

More hits and award nominations followed over the years — all going platinum. By 2016, three of his albums debuted at the top of the Billboard album chart.

Doing Business with MLB, “Duck Dynasty” and Bourbon

Always an avid hunter and fisherman, Aldean is co-owner of Buck Commander, a conglomerate dedicated to all things deer hunting, with country singer Luke Bryan, MLB players Adam LaRoche, Ryan Langerhans and Tom Martin, plus Willie Robertson of “Duck Dynasty.” That business is valued at $40 million.

He’s also vested in Wolf Moon Bourbon alongside Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelly. The business, which began in 2020, is a tribute to the post-performance ritual of having a whiskey with the crew.

Discover: How Endangered Species Are Responsible for Trillions of Dollars in the Global Economy

A Bit About His Real Estate Purchases

Jason Aldean owns a $5.35 million, 120-acre estate in Columbia, Tennessee, about an hour from Nashville, according to NetWorthBro.com. He and his wife have been fixing up the space which contains a bowling alley, tiki bar, luxury pool and plenty of charming rustic décor.

More From Your Money

He also owns a storm-resistant, eco-friendly beach house in Santa Rosa, Florida, reports TasteofCountry.com. The $4.1 million property sits on a beach overlooking the Gulf of Mexico and boasts 5 bedrooms and 5 baths. The home uses geothermal heating and cooling systems, TasteofCountry.com says.

Previously, he owned Blackjack Ridge Farm, a 4,000 square-foot mansion that resides on 1,400 acres in Centerville, Tennessee. In 2017 put his property on the market for $4.6 million.

Scandal in His Personal Life

Aldean has been married twice. He tied the knot with his first wife, Jessica Ann Ussery, in 2001. They have two daughters.

They divorced in 2013 after he admitted to acting inappropriately with “American Idol” finalist Brittany Kerr, who he ended up marrying in March of 2015. The pair also have two children together.

Jason Aldean Gives Back

Aldean has been generous with his earnings and his time over the years, contributing to a few charitable pursuits.

In 2017, Aldean was performing at the Route 91 Harvest Festival performing “When She Says Baby” when a gunman opened fire and killed 52 people, injuring more than 800 others. While Aldean, his pregnant wife and his 40-person crew were unharmed, so many were not. In order to help in any way he could, he visited the wounded in the local hospital to spread a little cheer.

He would later fund the Triumph Over Tragedy workshop at The Onsite Foundation in Tennessee, an emotional wellness retreat center. The six-day workshop seeks to address the trauma of survivors of the mass shooting, Forbes reported.

See: The Costly Divorces of Country Music Stars

Find: Ariana Grande, Drake and Other Child Actors Who Went on to Make Millions in Music

Aldean has also raised more than $4 million to support breast cancer research, with most of the donations going to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com.

Michelle Tompkins contributed to this article.

More From GOBankingRates