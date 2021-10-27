How Rich Is Jon Stewart?

“The Daily Show” former host Jon Stewart has come out of retirement. On Sept. 30, the talk show host premiered in his latest comedy series, “The Problem With Jon Stewart,” on Apple TV+.

In 2015, Stewart ended his 16-year reign on the Comedy Central network talk show, “The Daily Show.” South African comedian and producer Trevor Noah is the show’s current host. Although Stewart earned just $1.5 million in the show’s first season, according to IMDb, his salary had increased to $14 million by the 2009-2010 season and peaked at $25 million, Celebrity Net Worth reported.

Stewart’s assets include a sizable salary and two farms, the smaller of which is his home, that he and his wife have converted into animal sanctuaries.

The comedian and political commentator has a hefty $120 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

While working on the talk show, Stewart won 20 Primetime Emmy Awards and two Grammys as a writer or producer.

Earlier this fall, Stewart sold the side-by-side Red Bank, N.J. mansions he’d owned since 2003. He sold the first in September for $5.3 million, reported RedBankGreen.com. A deed for the second home, dated Oct. 8, put the sale price of that property at $3.7 million.

In 2014, Stewart sold his Tribeca apartment for $17.5 million.

Stewart’s wife, Tracey McShane, is a best-selling author under her married name, Tracey Stewart, and an animal rights activist. The couple built an abused-animal sanctuary on the property where they live — the 12-acre Bufflehead Farm in Middleton, N.J. — in 2015. Later, they purchased their 45-acre Hockhockson Farm in Colts Neck, N.J., and converted that to a sanctuary as well. They run the Hockhockson Farm Foundation, which aims to create sustainable food options and prevent animal cruelty, together.

Jon Stewart was born Jonathan Stuart Leibowitz on Nov. 28, 1962, in New York City. He began dating McShane in 1997. The couple married in 2000 and have two children together: Nathan (17) and Maggie (15).

Stewart rose to fame as a standup comedian in the late ’80s. The TV personality began performing in New York City in 1987. Two years later, Stewart and Patty Rosborough co-hosted “Short Attention Span Theater” for Comedy Central.

His career began to take off from there. In ’92, he got a gig hosting MTV’s “You Wrote It, You Watch It” and appeared on “Late Night With David Letterman.”

MTV went on to give Stewart his own talk show, “The Jon Stewart Show,” which ended in 1995 with Letterman as his final guest.

During the talk show host’s career, Stewart also snagged a few cameos in high-profile movies, like cult classic “Half Baked” with Dave Chappelle, “Death to Smoochy” with Danny DeVito and Robin Williams, “Playing By Heart” with Angelina Jolie and “Big Daddy” with Adam Sandler.

Since retiring from “The Daily Show,” Stewart has taken up vegetarianism and appeared as a guest on several episodes of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” Fans can find Stewart on the biweekly Apple TV+ show “The Problem With Jon Stewart.”

