How Rich is Laura Linney?

Stage and screen actress Laura Linney is set to appear in the fourth season of Netflix’s Ozark on Jan. 21, in which she portrays the character of Wendy Byrde. Like co-star Jason Bateman, Linney earns roughly $300,000 per episode, according to Express, making her one of the most well-paid women on television. CelebrityNetWorth lists Linney’s total net worth at an estimated $10 million this year.

After three seasons on Ozark, Linney has been nominated for Golden Globes and Primetime Emmys, although she hasn’t taken home an award yet. Linney is one of the highest paid television actors, as most network television stars fail to earn six figures per episode. Notably, the casts of Friends and The Big Bang Theory have earned six figures per episode as their shows drew to a close. Because of global distribution, streaming services like Netflix have the revenue to pay actors more, according to Express.

Linney’s career began in the student theater group at Brown University and continued when she attended the iconic Juilliard School. She has been attached to many Broadway and off-Broadway shows. Her first lead role came in the 1994 play Hedda Gabler, for which she won an award, according to CelebrityNetWorth. In 2002, Linney joined Liam Neeson in a performance of The Crucible at the Virginia Theater and was nominated for a Tony Award. Her second Tony Award nomination came for her part in Sight Unseen on Broadway in 2004.

Linney also has an illustrious film career. Some of her standout movie appearances include The Truman Show, Congo, and You Can Count on Me, for which she was nominated for an Academy Award.

Linney’s television career began with 1993’s Tales of the City. Her role in Wild Iris earned Linney an Emmy Award, as did her recurring role in Frasier. She also won an Emmy for Angels in America and has been nominated for two Screen Actors Guild Awards for Ozark. Will an Emmy win finally come for Linney after the show’s fourth and final season?

