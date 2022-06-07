How Rich is Michael B. Jordan?

Advertiser Disclosure
Michael B. Jordan, 35, is an American actor and director known for his starring roles in the Creed franchise and in “Black Panther.” He is newly single after his recent breakup with “A Journal for Jordan” co-star Lori Harvey. They had been romantically linked for about 18 months.

Jordan first gained a high profile via his role as Wallace in the HBO hit series “The Wire,” but is most known for playing Erik “Killmonger” Stevens in “Black Panther” as well as Adonis “Donnie” Creed in the Rocky saga spin-off films. He has earned many awards and accolades, including 5 NAACP Image Awards and 3 BET Awards.

Between acting and directing, Jordan has accumulated an estimated net worth of $25 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. The first two Creed films grossed $173.6 million and $214.1 million respectively, while “Black Panther” grossed $1.347 billion globally. Jordan has also lent his voice acting talents to video games such as “Gears of War 3,” “NBA 2K17,” “Wilson’s Heart,” and “Creed: Rise to Glory.”

He has even dipped his toe into the fashion business, having designed an anime-inspired line of products for Coach.

Early Life and Career

Michael Bakari Jordan was the first son born to Donna and Michael A. Jordan in Santa Ana, California, on Feb. 9, 1987.  His family moved to New Jersey when he was a toddler. He started modeling when he was a child and switched to acting in 1999.

He landed guest-starring roles on TV shows like “Cosby,” “The Sopranos” and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.” Jordan joined the cast of “The Wire” as Wallace in 2002. In 2003, he began a 59-episode stint as Reggie Porter Montgomery on the soap “All My Children.” Jordan got his first starring film role as Oscar Grant in “Fruitville Station” in 2013.

Personal Life and Real Estate

Jordan has never been married and has dated celebrities Iggy Azalea, Catherine Paiz, Ashlyn Castro, Kiki Layne — and most recently, Lori Harvey.

He purchased a home for his family in 2016 for $1.7 million. The property is located in the San Fernando Valley. He later purchased an additional property in nearby Hollywood Hills for $5.8 million. That property was put up for sale in 2022 for nearly $7 million.

Michael B. Jordan can be seen in the upcoming “Creed III” and has other film projects currently in the works.

