A Look at Prince Philip’s Fortune After His Passing at Age 99

April 9, 2021
Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Hartley/Shutterstock (9726146l)Queen Elizabeth II joined by Prince PhilipOut-Sourcing Royal Windsor Cup Polo match, Windsor, UK - 24 Jun 2018.
David Hartley/Shutterstock / David Hartley/Shutterstock

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Britain’s beloved Queen Elizabeth II, died at the age of 99. In addition to his loved ones in the royal family, which include Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, he leaves behind a legacy of philanthropy powered by his $30 million net worth in U.S. dollars, says Celebrity Net Worth.

Prince Philip’s Background

Prince Philip was born to Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark and Princess Alice of Battenburg. After a tumultuous childhood, Philip lived in many European countries, finally moving to Britain to become a cadet at the Royal Navy College, Celebrity Net Worth reports.

Prince Philip’s Income

Prince Philip married his childhood sweetheart in 1947. In 1952, when Elizabeth became queen, Philip became her consort, assisting in royal duties that include attending state dinners, world tours and openings of Parliament. Nicki Swift reports that he earned $500,000 annually in that role. He continued to receive these funds even after he retired in 2017, Celebrity Net Worth writes.

Prince Philip’s Philanthropy

Prince Philip was well known for his philanthropy. He founded the Prince Philip Gordonstoun Foundation, a school that has welcomed “children of differing ability, from a variety of societal backgrounds, regardless of wealth and status,” since 1934, according to the foundation’s website.

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.

