How Rich is Priyanka Chopra?

Priyanka Chopra, 39, is an Indian model, actress, singer and beauty pageant queen — and also a real estate investor and philanthropist. To many Americans, she is best known for her portrayal of Alex Parrish in the ABC TV series “Quantico,” — but in India, she is recognized as one of the most popular Bollywood icons. She and husband Nick Jonas have just welcomed their first child together.

While the couple has not revealed the sex or name of their baby, it was reported that the baby came via surrogate.

She has appeared in films such as “The White Tiger” and “The Matrix Resurrections,” and lent her voice acting talents to “Cars 2.”

Her husband’s estimated net worth is $70 million, per CelebrityNetWorth. However, CelebrityNetWorth claims that Chopra earns about $10 million per year, making her and Jonas a true power couple.

In 2019, she earned $45 million in a particularly lucrative year.

Priyanka Chopra: From Model to Actress to Author

In 2000, Chopra earned the titles of Miss India and Miss World.

From there, she switched gears from modeling to acting and appeared in her first film in 2002, titled “Thamizhan.” She went on to star in Bollywood films such as “The Hero: Love Story of a Spy,” “Andaaz,” “Aitraaz,” “Krrish,” “7 Khoon Maaf,” “Barfi!,” “Mary Kom” and “The Sky Is Pink.”

In 2016, she crossed the pond to star in American TV thriller “Quantico.”

The same year, she created Purple Pebble Pictures — an enterprise aiming to produce regional films in multiple languages.

In addition to her acting work, she also has a singing career and continues to do modeling work.

In 2021, Chopra released her memoir titled “Unfinished.”

Early Life

Priyanka Chopra was born to Indian Army physicians Ashok and Madhu Chopra on July 18, 1982, in Jamshedpur, Bihar. Her family often moved around India, and at age 13, Chopra moved to the United States, living with her aunt. While stateside, she lived in Queens, New York; Newton, Massachusetts; and Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She developed a further interest in theater and music while living in the U.S.

When Chopra returned to India for her high school senior year, she became interested in beauty pageants. She started competing locally and ended up going from Miss India to Miss World in 2000.

After her wins, she was approached to appear in Indian TV shows and movies.

Personal Life and Real Estate

Chopra married Nick Jonas, member of the famous Jonas Brothers band, in December of 2018. On Jan. 21, 2021, the couple announced that they had welcomed their first child.

Chopra is a very active philanthropist, particularly focused on causes related to her native India. She has been reported to donate 10% of her income to charity, and is responsible for the creation of The Priyanka Chopra Foundation for Health and Education.

She owns parcels of land or residential properties in Mumbai and Goa, including five properties in the iconic Raj Classic building in Mumbai, per CelebrityNetWorth.

Chopra owns an apartment in New York City, however she and her husband live in a 20,000 square foot home in Encino that they bought together — at a cost of $6.6 million — in 2018.

