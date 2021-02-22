Advertiser Disclosure

How Rich Are These 2021 Golden Globe Nominees?

See if you can guess which nominee is the richest.
By Gabrielle Olya Net Worth 101

View Gallery

10 photos

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock (9115017ba)Kaley Cuoco'The Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special', Los Angeles, USA - 04 Oct 2017.
Matt Baron/REX / Shutterstock.com

This year’s Golden Globes Awards were initially slated for January, but due to concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced in June that the annual ceremony would be taking place in late February — and now the long-awaited date is upon us. The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards will take place on Feb. 28 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The ceremony — hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler — will air live coast to coast, 5-8 p.m. PST/8-11 p.m. EST on NBC.

Find Out: 15 Highest-Grossing Actors of All Time

Before you tune in to the show, see if you can guess how rich this year’s nominees are.

Last updated: Feb. 22, 2021
Cate-Blanchett
1/10
magicinfoto / Shutterstock.com

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett received her 11th Golden Globe Award nomination this year — she’s nominated for best actress – television motion picture for “Mrs. America.” Blanchett has won three Globes in the past — for “Elizabeth” in 1999, for “I’m Not There” in 2008 and for “Blue Jasmine” in 2014.

Click through to see what Blanchett is worth.

See the List: The 28 Richest Actresses of All Time

'Between Two Ferns: The Movie' film premiere, Arrivals, ArcLight Cinemas, Los Angeles, USA - 16 Sep 2019
2/10
John Salangsang/Shutterstock / Shutterstock.com

Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco earned her first Golden Globe nomination this year for best television actress – musical/comedy series for “The Flight Attendant.” It’s unclear how much she was paid for her performance on the critically acclaimed show, but it’s been reported that she made $1 million per episode when she starred on “Big Bang Theory.”

Click through to see how rich Cuoco is.

Find Out: Here’s How Much Jennifer Aniston and Other Actors Get Paid for Their Reruns

 

Viola Davis
3/10
Helga Esteb / Shutterstock.com

Viola Davis

Viola Davis is no stranger to the Globes. She has been nominated for a total of six Golden Globe Awards, and won in 2017 for best supporting actress – motion picture for “Fences.” This year she’s nominated for best actress – motion picture drama for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Click through to see how rich Davis is.

Read: Samuel L. Jackson and 34 Other Celebrities Who Got Rich and Famous Later in Life

 

Ethan Hawke
4/10
Andrea Raffin / Shutterstock.com

Ethan Hawke

Ethan Hawke is in the running for the Globe for best actor – television motion picture for “The Good Lord Bird.” He was previously nominated in 2015 for best supporting actor – motion picture for “Boyhood.”

Click through to find out how much Hawke is worth.

Check Out: Critically Acclaimed Movies That Bombed at the Box Office 

 

5/10
Rich Fury / Getty Images

Anthony Hopkins

Anthony Hopkins is nominated for his eighth Globe this year, this time for best actor – motion picture drama for “The Father.” Although Hopkins has never won an acting award, he was the recipient of the Cecil B. deMille Award in 2006. The award recognizes an individual’s outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.

Click through to find out Hopkins’ net worth.

See: Betty White, Cher and 48 More of the Richest Stars Over 70

 

 

Kate Hudson
6/10
Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson hasn’t been nominated for a Golden Globe since 2001, the year she won the award for best supporting actress – motion picture for “Almost Famous.” This year, she’s nominated for best actress – motion picture – musical/comedy for “Music.”

Click through to see how much the A-list actress is worth.

Keep Reading: Taylor Swift and 9 More of the Richest Stars 30 and Younger

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (10552447rf)Lin-Manuel Miranda arrives at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles92nd Academy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020.
7/10
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock / Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Although he’s best known as a Broadway star, Lin-Manuel Miranda has taken the leap to the big screen in recent years, co-writing the songs for the animated movie “Moana”  in 2016 and co-starring alongside Emily Blunt in the movie musical “Mary Poppins Returns” in 2018. Both of those film ventures earned him Golden Globe Award nominations — but he has yet to win one. This year, Miranda is nominated for best actor – motion picture – musical/comedy for the streaming version of “Hamilton.”

Click through to see how rich Miranda is.

Take a Look: 33 Popular TV Shows With the Highest-Paid Casts

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (10552578lo)Regina King arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, in Beverly Hills, Calif92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Beverly Hills, USA - 09 Feb 2020.
8/10
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock / Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Regina King

Regina King’s 2021 nomination for best director – motion picture for “One Night in Miami…” marks her fourth Golden Globe nomination and first directing nomination. She previously won the Globe for best supporting actress – motion picture in 2019 for “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

Click through to find out this acting royalty’s net worth.

Read: 10 Highest-Paid Movie Roles of All Time

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Christopher Polk/People/Shutterstock (10525969bd)Eugene Levy26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Jan 2020.
9/10
Christopher Polk/People/Shutterstock / Christopher Polk/People/Shutterstock

Eugene Levy

Eugene Levy has starred in a number of notable films and TV shows throughout the years, but he hasn’t received a Golden Globe Award nomination until this year. He’s nominated for best television actor – musical/comedy series for “Schitt’s Creek.”

Click through to see how much the comedic actor is worth.

Find Out: Oscar Winners With Surprisingly Low Paychecks

 

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (10562004ch)Al Pacino, a cast member in the Amazon Prime Video series "Hunters," poses at the premiere of the show at the Directors Guild of America, in Los AngelesWorld Premiere of "Hunters", Los Angeles, USA - 19 Feb 2020.
10/10
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock / Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Al Pacino

Acting great Al Pacino has been nominated for a whopping 19 Golden Globe Awards. He won four — in 1974 for “Serpico,” in 1993 for “Scent of a Woman,” in 2004 for “Angels in America” and in 2011 for “You Don’t Know Jack.” He was also the Cecil B. deMille Award recipient in 2001. This year, Pacino is nominated for best television actor – drama series for “Hunters.”

Click through to see how rich Pacino has become through his decades of acting.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Gabrielle Olya

Gabrielle Olya

Gabrielle joined GOBankingRates in 2017 and brings with her a decade of experience in the journalism industry. Before joining the team, she was a staff writer-reporter for People Magazine and People.com. Her work has also appeared on E! Online, Us Weekly, Patch, Sweety High and Discover Los Angeles, and she has been featured on “Good Morning America” as a celebrity news expert. 

Read More

View All

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock (9115017ba)Kaley Cuoco'The Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special', Los Angeles, USA - 04 Oct 2017.
Matt Baron/REX / Shutterstock.com

This year’s Golden Globes Awards were initially slated for January, but due to concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced in June that the annual ceremony would be taking place in late February — and now the long-awaited date is upon us. The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards will take place on Feb. 28 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The ceremony — hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler — will air live coast to coast, 5-8 p.m. PST/8-11 p.m. EST on NBC.

Find Out: 15 Highest-Grossing Actors of All Time

Before you tune in to the show, see if you can guess how rich this year’s nominees are.

Last updated: Feb. 22, 2021

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett received her 11th Golden Globe Award nomination this year — she’s nominated for best actress – television motion picture for “Mrs. America.” Blanchett has won three Globes in the past — for “Elizabeth” in 1999, for “I’m Not There” in 2008 and for “Blue Jasmine” in 2014.

Click through to see what Blanchett is worth.

See the List: The 28 Richest Actresses of All Time

Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco earned her first Golden Globe nomination this year for best television actress – musical/comedy series for “The Flight Attendant.” It’s unclear how much she was paid for her performance on the critically acclaimed show, but it’s been reported that she made $1 million per episode when she starred on “Big Bang Theory.”

Click through to see how rich Cuoco is.

Find Out: Here’s How Much Jennifer Aniston and Other Actors Get Paid for Their Reruns

 

Viola Davis

Viola Davis is no stranger to the Globes. She has been nominated for a total of six Golden Globe Awards, and won in 2017 for best supporting actress – motion picture for “Fences.” This year she’s nominated for best actress – motion picture drama for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Click through to see how rich Davis is.

Read: Samuel L. Jackson and 34 Other Celebrities Who Got Rich and Famous Later in Life

 

Ethan Hawke

Ethan Hawke is in the running for the Globe for best actor – television motion picture for “The Good Lord Bird.” He was previously nominated in 2015 for best supporting actor – motion picture for “Boyhood.”

Click through to find out how much Hawke is worth.

Check Out: Critically Acclaimed Movies That Bombed at the Box Office 

 

Anthony Hopkins

Anthony Hopkins is nominated for his eighth Globe this year, this time for best actor – motion picture drama for “The Father.” Although Hopkins has never won an acting award, he was the recipient of the Cecil B. deMille Award in 2006. The award recognizes an individual’s outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.

Click through to find out Hopkins’ net worth.

See: Betty White, Cher and 48 More of the Richest Stars Over 70

 

 

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson hasn’t been nominated for a Golden Globe since 2001, the year she won the award for best supporting actress – motion picture for “Almost Famous.” This year, she’s nominated for best actress – motion picture – musical/comedy for “Music.”

Click through to see how much the A-list actress is worth.

Keep Reading: Taylor Swift and 9 More of the Richest Stars 30 and Younger

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Although he’s best known as a Broadway star, Lin-Manuel Miranda has taken the leap to the big screen in recent years, co-writing the songs for the animated movie “Moana”  in 2016 and co-starring alongside Emily Blunt in the movie musical “Mary Poppins Returns” in 2018. Both of those film ventures earned him Golden Globe Award nominations — but he has yet to win one. This year, Miranda is nominated for best actor – motion picture – musical/comedy for the streaming version of “Hamilton.”

Click through to see how rich Miranda is.

Take a Look: 33 Popular TV Shows With the Highest-Paid Casts

Regina King

Regina King’s 2021 nomination for best director – motion picture for “One Night in Miami…” marks her fourth Golden Globe nomination and first directing nomination. She previously won the Globe for best supporting actress – motion picture in 2019 for “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

Click through to find out this acting royalty’s net worth.

Read: 10 Highest-Paid Movie Roles of All Time

Eugene Levy

Eugene Levy has starred in a number of notable films and TV shows throughout the years, but he hasn’t received a Golden Globe Award nomination until this year. He’s nominated for best television actor – musical/comedy series for “Schitt’s Creek.”

Click through to see how much the comedic actor is worth.

Find Out: Oscar Winners With Surprisingly Low Paychecks

 

Al Pacino

Acting great Al Pacino has been nominated for a whopping 19 Golden Globe Awards. He won four — in 1974 for “Serpico,” in 1993 for “Scent of a Woman,” in 2004 for “Angels in America” and in 2011 for “You Don’t Know Jack.” He was also the Cecil B. deMille Award recipient in 2001. This year, Pacino is nominated for best television actor – drama series for “Hunters.”

Click through to see how rich Pacino has become through his decades of acting.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Gabrielle Olya

Gabrielle Olya

Gabrielle joined GOBankingRates in 2017 and brings with her a decade of experience in the journalism industry. Before joining the team, she was a staff writer-reporter for People Magazine and People.com. Her work has also appeared on E! Online, Us Weekly, Patch, Sweety High and Discover Los Angeles, and she has been featured on “Good Morning America” as a celebrity news expert. 

Read More

Check Out the Next Article

   

Related Articles

  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
How Rich Are These 2021 Golden Globe Nominees?
Close popup

Win $500 – and Start the New Year Right!

When you sign-up to receive bi-weekly email updates from GOBankingRates, you’ll automatically be entered for a chance to win our $500 #BestBanksBestYou sweepstakes. Sign up now!

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For official contest rules, click here.