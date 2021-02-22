How Rich Are These 2021 Golden Globe Nominees?See if you can guess which nominee is the richest.
This year’s Golden Globes Awards were initially slated for January, but due to concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced in June that the annual ceremony would be taking place in late February — and now the long-awaited date is upon us. The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards will take place on Feb. 28 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The ceremony — hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler — will air live coast to coast, 5-8 p.m. PST/8-11 p.m. EST on NBC.
Find Out: 15 Highest-Grossing Actors of All Time
Before you tune in to the show, see if you can guess how rich this year’s nominees are.
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett received her 11th Golden Globe Award nomination this year — she’s nominated for best actress – television motion picture for “Mrs. America.” Blanchett has won three Globes in the past — for “Elizabeth” in 1999, for “I’m Not There” in 2008 and for “Blue Jasmine” in 2014.
Click through to see what Blanchett is worth.
See the List: The 28 Richest Actresses of All Time
Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco earned her first Golden Globe nomination this year for best television actress – musical/comedy series for “The Flight Attendant.” It’s unclear how much she was paid for her performance on the critically acclaimed show, but it’s been reported that she made $1 million per episode when she starred on “Big Bang Theory.”
Click through to see how rich Cuoco is.
Find Out: Here’s How Much Jennifer Aniston and Other Actors Get Paid for Their Reruns
Viola Davis
Viola Davis is no stranger to the Globes. She has been nominated for a total of six Golden Globe Awards, and won in 2017 for best supporting actress – motion picture for “Fences.” This year she’s nominated for best actress – motion picture drama for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”
Click through to see how rich Davis is.
Read: Samuel L. Jackson and 34 Other Celebrities Who Got Rich and Famous Later in Life
Ethan Hawke
Ethan Hawke is in the running for the Globe for best actor – television motion picture for “The Good Lord Bird.” He was previously nominated in 2015 for best supporting actor – motion picture for “Boyhood.”
Click through to find out how much Hawke is worth.
Check Out: Critically Acclaimed Movies That Bombed at the Box Office
Anthony Hopkins
Anthony Hopkins is nominated for his eighth Globe this year, this time for best actor – motion picture drama for “The Father.” Although Hopkins has never won an acting award, he was the recipient of the Cecil B. deMille Award in 2006. The award recognizes an individual’s outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.
Click through to find out Hopkins’ net worth.
See: Betty White, Cher and 48 More of the Richest Stars Over 70
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson hasn’t been nominated for a Golden Globe since 2001, the year she won the award for best supporting actress – motion picture for “Almost Famous.” This year, she’s nominated for best actress – motion picture – musical/comedy for “Music.”
Click through to see how much the A-list actress is worth.
Keep Reading: Taylor Swift and 9 More of the Richest Stars 30 and Younger
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Although he’s best known as a Broadway star, Lin-Manuel Miranda has taken the leap to the big screen in recent years, co-writing the songs for the animated movie “Moana” in 2016 and co-starring alongside Emily Blunt in the movie musical “Mary Poppins Returns” in 2018. Both of those film ventures earned him Golden Globe Award nominations — but he has yet to win one. This year, Miranda is nominated for best actor – motion picture – musical/comedy for the streaming version of “Hamilton.”
Click through to see how rich Miranda is.
Take a Look: 33 Popular TV Shows With the Highest-Paid Casts
Regina King
Regina King’s 2021 nomination for best director – motion picture for “One Night in Miami…” marks her fourth Golden Globe nomination and first directing nomination. She previously won the Globe for best supporting actress – motion picture in 2019 for “If Beale Street Could Talk.”
Click through to find out this acting royalty’s net worth.
Eugene Levy
Eugene Levy has starred in a number of notable films and TV shows throughout the years, but he hasn’t received a Golden Globe Award nomination until this year. He’s nominated for best television actor – musical/comedy series for “Schitt’s Creek.”
Click through to see how much the comedic actor is worth.
Find Out: Oscar Winners With Surprisingly Low Paychecks
Al Pacino
Acting great Al Pacino has been nominated for a whopping 19 Golden Globe Awards. He won four — in 1974 for “Serpico,” in 1993 for “Scent of a Woman,” in 2004 for “Angels in America” and in 2011 for “You Don’t Know Jack.” He was also the Cecil B. deMille Award recipient in 2001. This year, Pacino is nominated for best television actor – drama series for “Hunters.”
Click through to see how rich Pacino has become through his decades of acting.
More From GOBankingRates
- Here’s the Average IRS Tax Refund Amount by State
- PenFed Auto Loan Review: Competitive Rates for Buying and Refinancing
- 27 Ugly Truths About Retirement
- 30 Biggest Do’s and Don’ts When Buying a Car
About the Author
Gabrielle Olya
Gabrielle joined GOBankingRates in 2017 and brings with her a decade of experience in the journalism industry. Before joining the team, she was a staff writer-reporter for People Magazine and People.com. Her work has also appeared on E! Online, Us Weekly, Patch, Sweety High and Discover Los Angeles, and she has been featured on “Good Morning America” as a celebrity news expert.
View All
This year’s Golden Globes Awards were initially slated for January, but due to concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced in June that the annual ceremony would be taking place in late February — and now the long-awaited date is upon us. The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards will take place on Feb. 28 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The ceremony — hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler — will air live coast to coast, 5-8 p.m. PST/8-11 p.m. EST on NBC.
Find Out: 15 Highest-Grossing Actors of All Time
Before you tune in to the show, see if you can guess how rich this year’s nominees are.
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett received her 11th Golden Globe Award nomination this year — she’s nominated for best actress – television motion picture for “Mrs. America.” Blanchett has won three Globes in the past — for “Elizabeth” in 1999, for “I’m Not There” in 2008 and for “Blue Jasmine” in 2014.
Click through to see what Blanchett is worth.
See the List: The 28 Richest Actresses of All Time
Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco earned her first Golden Globe nomination this year for best television actress – musical/comedy series for “The Flight Attendant.” It’s unclear how much she was paid for her performance on the critically acclaimed show, but it’s been reported that she made $1 million per episode when she starred on “Big Bang Theory.”
Click through to see how rich Cuoco is.
Find Out: Here’s How Much Jennifer Aniston and Other Actors Get Paid for Their Reruns
Viola Davis
Viola Davis is no stranger to the Globes. She has been nominated for a total of six Golden Globe Awards, and won in 2017 for best supporting actress – motion picture for “Fences.” This year she’s nominated for best actress – motion picture drama for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”
Click through to see how rich Davis is.
Read: Samuel L. Jackson and 34 Other Celebrities Who Got Rich and Famous Later in Life
Ethan Hawke
Ethan Hawke is in the running for the Globe for best actor – television motion picture for “The Good Lord Bird.” He was previously nominated in 2015 for best supporting actor – motion picture for “Boyhood.”
Click through to find out how much Hawke is worth.
Check Out: Critically Acclaimed Movies That Bombed at the Box Office
Anthony Hopkins
Anthony Hopkins is nominated for his eighth Globe this year, this time for best actor – motion picture drama for “The Father.” Although Hopkins has never won an acting award, he was the recipient of the Cecil B. deMille Award in 2006. The award recognizes an individual’s outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.
Click through to find out Hopkins’ net worth.
See: Betty White, Cher and 48 More of the Richest Stars Over 70
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson hasn’t been nominated for a Golden Globe since 2001, the year she won the award for best supporting actress – motion picture for “Almost Famous.” This year, she’s nominated for best actress – motion picture – musical/comedy for “Music.”
Click through to see how much the A-list actress is worth.
Keep Reading: Taylor Swift and 9 More of the Richest Stars 30 and Younger
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Although he’s best known as a Broadway star, Lin-Manuel Miranda has taken the leap to the big screen in recent years, co-writing the songs for the animated movie “Moana” in 2016 and co-starring alongside Emily Blunt in the movie musical “Mary Poppins Returns” in 2018. Both of those film ventures earned him Golden Globe Award nominations — but he has yet to win one. This year, Miranda is nominated for best actor – motion picture – musical/comedy for the streaming version of “Hamilton.”
Click through to see how rich Miranda is.
Take a Look: 33 Popular TV Shows With the Highest-Paid Casts
Regina King
Regina King’s 2021 nomination for best director – motion picture for “One Night in Miami…” marks her fourth Golden Globe nomination and first directing nomination. She previously won the Globe for best supporting actress – motion picture in 2019 for “If Beale Street Could Talk.”
Click through to find out this acting royalty’s net worth.
Eugene Levy
Eugene Levy has starred in a number of notable films and TV shows throughout the years, but he hasn’t received a Golden Globe Award nomination until this year. He’s nominated for best television actor – musical/comedy series for “Schitt’s Creek.”
Click through to see how much the comedic actor is worth.
Find Out: Oscar Winners With Surprisingly Low Paychecks
Al Pacino
Acting great Al Pacino has been nominated for a whopping 19 Golden Globe Awards. He won four — in 1974 for “Serpico,” in 1993 for “Scent of a Woman,” in 2004 for “Angels in America” and in 2011 for “You Don’t Know Jack.” He was also the Cecil B. deMille Award recipient in 2001. This year, Pacino is nominated for best television actor – drama series for “Hunters.”
Click through to see how rich Pacino has become through his decades of acting.
More From GOBankingRates
About the Author
Gabrielle Olya
Gabrielle joined GOBankingRates in 2017 and brings with her a decade of experience in the journalism industry. Before joining the team, she was a staff writer-reporter for People Magazine and People.com. Her work has also appeared on E! Online, Us Weekly, Patch, Sweety High and Discover Los Angeles, and she has been featured on “Good Morning America” as a celebrity news expert.