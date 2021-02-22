How Rich Are These 2021 Golden Globe Nominees?

This year’s Golden Globes Awards were initially slated for January, but due to concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced in June that the annual ceremony would be taking place in late February — and now the long-awaited date is upon us. The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards will take place on Feb. 28 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The ceremony — hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler — will air live coast to coast, 5-8 p.m. PST/8-11 p.m. EST on NBC.

Before you tune in to the show, see if you can guess how rich this year’s nominees are.