Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s Final Financial Disclosures Show Where They Made Their Money

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have filed their final financial disclosure forms (known as OGE 278e), covering their non-governmental income for 2020 and the first few weeks of 2021. Both give a glimpse into their financial situation and potential conflicts of interest that they had while working in the White House.

Ivanka’s forms disclose the following:

She earned $1,463,449 from the Trump hotel in the Old Post Office building in Washington, D.C.

Other Trump real estate projects generated over $1.1 million.

There was no revenue from her clothing and consumer brands, which is not surprising as they were shut down in 2018.

She does not receive royalties from her books.

Her savings are held in a handful of Fidelity mutual funds.

Jared’s forms disclose the following:

He receives an annual income of $1,800,000 from Westminster Management Company, his family’s real estate business.

Through several trusts, he has a stake in over a hundred apartment and office buildings in Chicago, New York City and New Jersey.

He has stakes in a lot of miscellaneous mutual funds and several 529 accounts for his children.

He has several million dollars in debt.

The use of ranges in federal disclosure reports make it difficult to see what his net worth is.

Neither is in need of a stimulus check.

