Net Worth / Politicians

How Much is Indiana’s Libertarian Candidate James Sceniak Worth?

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Darron Cummings/AP/Shutterstock (13471019j)Libertarian James Sceniak speaks during a U.
Darron Cummings/AP/Shutterstock / Darron Cummings/AP/Shutterstock

James Sceniak, 34, is a behavioral therapist who is running as the Libertarian candidate for the 2020 midterm election. While there does not seem to be a glimmer of hope that he will win the coveted spot against leading incumbent Republican Sen. Todd Young or even Democratic challenger Mayor Tom McDermott, he is actively campaigning and educating people on the Libertarian platform in the meantime.  

Libertarians actually have a decent showing in Indiana with a recent gubernatorial candidate earning 12 percent of the vote, so he could possibly encourage Americans to reject the current two-party system, according to the IndyStar. 

While no specific net worth figures are known for Sceniak, behavioral therapists typically make between $30,000 and $70,000 in the state of Indiana, according to Zip Recruiter.

Sceniak spends his days helping special needs children at Autism Companion Services in Indianapolis.

He was the middle of six children who was born on September 20, 1988 to a conservative family. While working in a nursing home, he went to college, eventually earning his bachelor’s degree from Bethel University in human services. After graduation, he worked at several jobs before getting a position as a behavioral therapist.  

Michelle Tompkins is an award-winning media, PR and crisis communications professional with more than 15 years of experience covering traditional and new media topics. She is currently a communications strategist and writer, as well as the author of College Prowler: Guidebook for Columbia University — her alma mater where she earned a B.A. in film studies. Michelle’s primary topics of interest are arts & entertainment (TV, humor, theater and classic films are favorites), food and lifestyle. She also covers general news, business, beauty, gift guides and medical/health-related stories. Michelle also has a passion for conducting interviews with all sorts of interesting people. When not working or watching too much TV, she is a skilled home cook specializing in Puerto Rican and Southern cuisine, loves in-home entertaining and trivia/games nights, sipping Jack Daniels on the rocks and cheering for the San Francisco Giants.

