How Much is Indiana’s Libertarian Candidate James Sceniak Worth?

James Sceniak, 34, is a behavioral therapist who is running as the Libertarian candidate for the 2020 midterm election. While there does not seem to be a glimmer of hope that he will win the coveted spot against leading incumbent Republican Sen. Todd Young or even Democratic challenger Mayor Tom McDermott, he is actively campaigning and educating people on the Libertarian platform in the meantime.

Libertarians actually have a decent showing in Indiana with a recent gubernatorial candidate earning 12 percent of the vote, so he could possibly encourage Americans to reject the current two-party system, according to the IndyStar.

While no specific net worth figures are known for Sceniak, behavioral therapists typically make between $30,000 and $70,000 in the state of Indiana, according to Zip Recruiter.

Sceniak spends his days helping special needs children at Autism Companion Services in Indianapolis.

He was the middle of six children who was born on September 20, 1988 to a conservative family. While working in a nursing home, he went to college, eventually earning his bachelor’s degree from Bethel University in human services. After graduation, he worked at several jobs before getting a position as a behavioral therapist.

