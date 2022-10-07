How Much Is Todd Young Worth?

Sen. Todd Young (50) is an American lawyer, military officer, businessperson and politician who has served as a senator representing Indiana for five years. Young, a Republican, has a reputation for bipartisanship and is currently seeking reelection against the Democratic and Libertarian candidates Tom McDermott and James Sceniak, respectively. The polls suggest Young holds a strong lead.

Prior to being elected to the Senate, Young served as the U.S. representative for Indiana’s 9th congressional district. He was the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee from 2019 to 2021.

His congressional salary is at least $174,000 per year, and he holds an estimated net worth of -$1.4 million as of 2018, per OpenSecrets.

Early Life, Personal Life, and Education

Todd Christopher Young was born to Bruce and Nancy Young in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 24, 1972. His family soon moved back to Indiana, their home state. He was a skilled soccer player who planned to attend the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, but he didn’t get in on the first try — he eventually was accepted, and later graduated in 1995. He would join the United States Marine Corps, continue his training in Quantico and later Dam Neck, and serve in intelligence before being honorably discharged (at the rank of Captain) from active duty in 2000.

After earning a B.S. in political science in 1995, Young then studied at University of London’s Institute of United States Studies where he earned his master’s degree in American politics in 2001. After that, he returned to Indiana. While working as a management consultant, he attended night school in order to earn his law degree (in 2006) from Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law.

He married Jennifer Tucker in 2005 and they have four children together. They reside in Johnson County, Indiana.

