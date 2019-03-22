How Much Is Pete Buttigieg Worth?

Paul Sancya/AP/Shutterstock / Paul Sancya/AP/Shutterstock

Pete Buttigieg is an American politician who has been the Secretary of Transportation under President Joe Biden since 2021. This former mayor and Democratic presidential candidate has become the second-most requested speaker on the midterm election campaign trail, only after the president. Even Vice President Kamala Harris can’t compete with the requests he’s getting — something that is unprecedented for such a low-ranking official.

Pete Buttigieg’s Net Worth is $250,000

Prior to joining the Cabinet, he was the mayor of South Bend, Indiana from 2012 to 2020 earning $149,000 per year. He currently earns $221,400 per year as Secretary of Transportation and has a net worth of approximately $250,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

He brought in between $800,000 and $1.2 million between 2019 and 2020. He earned between $100,000 and a million for his first book “Shortest Way Home.” His second book “Trust: America’s Best Chance,” paid him an advance of $311,500, according to Forbes.

He also received $150,000 for a 20-episode podcast on iHeartMedia called “The Deciding Decade.”

Buttigieg’s Early Years

Peter Paul Montgomery Buttigieg was born on January 19, 1982, in South Bend, Indiana, U.S. to Joseph and Jennifer Anne Buttigieg.

He excelled in school and graduated Magna cum Laude from Harvard in 2004. He was also an elected member of Phi Beta Kappa.

He received a Rhodes Scholarship to study at the University of Oxford. He furthered his studies at Pembroke College, Oxford, and obtained a bachelor of arts degree with first-class honors in philosophy, politics, and economics in 2007.

After college, he worked on John Kerry’s presidential campaign and as a consultant. In 2009, he joined the U.S. Navy Reserve with an active duty deployment in Afghanistan. He left military service in 2017.

His Personal Life

Buttigieg is the United States’ first openly gay cabinet member. He began dating Chasten Glezman in 2015 and they were wed in 2018.

The couple adopted fraternal twins, Penelope Rose and Joseph August in 2021. Buttigieg has been celebrated as well as criticized for his decision to take paternity leave to spend time with his children, something he has been vocal about.

In 2022, the family moved to Traverse City, Michigan which is Chasten’s hometown where his parents still live.

Dawn Allcot contributed to the writing of this article.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

