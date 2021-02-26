How Rich Are Biden’s Cabinet Picks and Confirmed Members?

Former President Donald Trump’s cabinet was notable for many reasons – including a 92% turnover rate, according to the Brookings Institute. But another recurring theme among his chief advisors was their staggering wealth. From billionaire Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin (worth over $400 million, according to a report from Forbes), several of Trump’s closest colleagues enjoyed elite lifestyles.

See: How Much Is President Joe Biden Worth?

Though President Joe Biden’s proposed team includes several high net worth individuals, particularly Merrick Garland and John Kerry, the dollar amounts involved don’t come close. See how rich this new crew of cabinet picks is to get an idea for how they may approach financial policies in the coming years, should all their appointments go through.