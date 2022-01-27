Advertiser Disclosure
Net Worth / Politicians

How Rich is Stephen Breyer?

Dawn Allcot

By Dawn Allcot

Joe Biden Speech on the Retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer, Washington, District of Columbia, United States - 27 Jan 2022
Yuri Gripas / UPI / Shutterstock.com

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer just announced he would be retiring when his term ends in June. Breyer is widely considered to be a liberal judge with a matching voting record on topics ranging from economic concerns to cultural affairs, and it is thought that President Biden’s nominee will share similar values on topics related to government business. One common question being posed: how much is the 83-year-old lawyer and judge worth?

CelebrityNetWorth reported that, as of 2018, Supreme Court justices earned an annual salary of $255,300 (with one exception being Chief Justice John Roberts, who earned $267,000 that year). In 2016 — Breyer, one of the wealthiest justices — had a net worth of $6 million, and by 2017, he’d turned that into $16 million, per MarketRealist. In 2018, Breyer was among the associate justices who declined to sell off their personal stock holdings, CelebrityNetWorth reports.

As of 2021, however, MarketRealist estimates Breyer’s net worth at roughly $30 million.

Prior to joining the Supreme Court, he worked as a clerk with Supreme Court Associate Justice Arthur Goldberg. Between 1974 and 1975, Breyer served as special counsel on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, moving up to chief counsel from 1979 to 1980. He has served on the Supreme Court since 1994, when he replaced Harry Blackmun.

About the Author

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.

