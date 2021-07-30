Simone Biles’ Sponsors Stand By Her Side as the World Awaits a Potential Return to the Mat

Following superstar and Olympic gold medalist gymnast Simone Biles’ decision to withdraw from some Olympics events due to mental health reasons, her sponsors are standing by her side. And that crucial for an athlete like Biles — a significant portion of her income (and estimated $6 million net worth) is drawn from brand endorsements.

United Airlines, a Team USA sponsor, also tweeted “Superhuman ability. Superhuman bravery.”



???? and support to our partner and friend pic.twitter.com/iUoIiHElEZ

— United Airlines (@united) Superhuman ability. Superhuman bravery. ???????? and support to our partner and friend @Simone_Biles — United Airlines (@united) July 28, 2021

Meanwhile, Visa tweeted “An inspiration, on and off the mat.”

“We are sending Simone support from across all of Visa. The team Visa family recognizes her incredibly brave decision, which shows how Simone is able to inspire both on and off the mat,” the company added.

Dropping support of Biles would hurt a brand more than it would help, David Carter, sports business professor at the University of Southern California, and founder of marketing consultancy Sports Business Group, told the AP. His statements echoed support from former athletes, who pointed out that for an elite athlete like Biles, what she is facing could result in severe injury or death.

— Audrey Colnot (@AudreyColnot) As someone who did a vault while having the twisties, resulting in temporary paralysis, a 3 week hospital stay, months of physical therapy, and a toll to my mental health, I couldn’t be more proud of @Simone_Biles decision, even on the world’s biggest stage. https://t.co/yJwOtWgndd — Audrey Colnot (@AudreyColnot) July 29, 2021

“Given the fluidity and high-profile nature of the situation, as well as the sensitivities associated with her reasoning behind withdrawing, sponsors must be very careful not to be perceived as cutting and running,” Carter said. “Doing so would not only draw the ire of many consumers who staunchly support Biles, but also future athletes contemplating marketing relationships with any brands deemed tone deaf to the circumstances involved.”

Athleta for example, said in a statement, “We stand by Simone and support her well-being both in and out of competition,” Kyle Andrew, the company’s chief brand officer, said in a statement to The New York Times. “Being the best also means knowing how to take care of yourself. We are inspired by her leadership today and are behind her every step of the way.”

Biles had signed with Athleta after leaving behemoth sponsor Nike in April, saying the smaller brand more closely reflected her values, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Following their statement in support of Biles, Athleta even went a step further and announced the launch of AthletaWell, an innovative and immersive new platform aiming to create a safe space for women to connect on a range of topics rooted in female wellbeing, the company said in a statement earlier this week.

Given the evolving stance about mental health issues in the world of sports and entertainment, the financial implications that drive brands to align themselves with famous people are complex. Learn more about celebrities who were fired by their sponsors following major scandals.

