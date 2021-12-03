Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

Burger King Offering 37 Cent Whoppers This Friday and Saturday — Here’s How To Score the Deal

Did you know Burger King’s famous Whopper sandwich turns 64 years old today? To celebrate, the iconic fast-food chain is laughing in the face of inflation and offering throwback pricing. Anyone who orders a Whopper through the app or website on Friday, Dec. 3 or Saturday, Dec. 4 can get the flame-grilled beef burger with special sauce for just 37 cents.

However, Burger King is putting a modern twist on the old price. You must be a member of the Burger King Royal Perks club to enjoy the savings. Burger King is deeming the deal their “Whopper Birthday Bash” and permitting one 37-cent Whopper per Royal Perks account. You must add the coupon before placing the order to take advantage of the savings, according to USA Today.

As prices continue to rise, “throwback promotions” seem to be the latest trend. McDonald’s offered a similar sale for the 50th anniversary of its McMuffin breakfast sandwich in November.

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.

